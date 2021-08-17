Local sports schedule: Wednesday, August 18

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—Onalaska at Stevens Point Invitational, 9 a.m.; Black River Falls at Holmen, 4 p.m.
Wiseman knows it won't be easy to fill the void left behind by Jon Steffenhagen, but he knows a thing or two about being in the spotlight having been a child actor with roles in "Overboard" and "Home Alone".
ONALASKA — Dillon Yang was missing many of his targets on the first day of a football camp at Winona State University this past offseason.
HOLMEN — Carson Westcott made quite an impression on the Holmen High School football team as a sophomore.
“We’ve got some unknown guys that I think people are going to catch on to pretty quick, which sometimes it’s good to be a little under the radar,” coach Tom Yashinsky said.
WEST SALEM — There are plenty of things CJ McConkey can provide to help the West Salem High School football team reach whatever its potential …
Whenever a high school football program makes an unexpected playoff run, the hope is that it will help lay down the foundation of success for …
Todd Grant smiles and shakes his head when asked what the Bangor High School football team is doing differently this season with him in charge.
The Timberwolves expect to have 20 new starters this season.
Elsewhere, the Tomah girls golf team tied for first at the invitational it hosted.
DE SOTO — Coach Ev Wick gathered his De Soto High School football team for its first day of practice and quickly realized what had to be done first.
