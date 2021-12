Local sports schedule: Wednesday, Dec. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—West Salem Classic: Sparta vs. Spooner, 2 p.m.; West Salem vs. Maple Northwestern, 6 p.m.; Rick Majerus Shootout at Concordia: Onalaska vs. Ripon, 4 p.m.; Lewiston Auto Classic at Winona State: Chatfield vs. Prairie du Chien, 2:15 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at St. Charles Invitational; Menomonie Showcase: Tomah vs. Menomonie, 5 p.m.; Stratford Tournament: Bangor vs. Wausau East, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Fall Creek at Arcadia, 2:15 p.m. Watertown Holiday Shootout: Aquinas vs. Greenfield, 4 p.m.; West Salem Tournament: consolation, 12:30 p.m.; championship, 4:30 p.m.; Shullsburg Holiday Tournament: Bangor vs. C-FC, 6 p.m.; Waunakee Holiday Tournament: consolation, 3:15 p.m.; championship, 5 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—West Salem Tournament: consolation, noon; championship, 3 p.m.; Onalaska/La Crosse, Tomah/Sparta, La Crescent-Hokah in Monks Battle for the Cheeseburger at Wisconsin Dells; Black River Falls at Menomonie Tournament.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Black River Falls in Wisconsin Prep Hockey Holiday Classic at Chippewa Falls.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center, 9 a.m.; Arcadia, Blair-Taylor at Northern Badger in River Falls.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Loras College Holiday Classic: UW-La Crosse vs. Simpson College (Iowa), 2 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Citrus Open in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 9 a.m.

