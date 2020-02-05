You are the owner of this article.
Locla sports schedule: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Logan at Central; Tomah at Holmen. Scenic Bluffs—Hillsboro at Bangor; Necedah at Cashton; Brookwood at Wonewoc-Center. Three Rivers—Rushford-Peterson at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Logan at Central, 5:45 p.m. Coulee—G-E-T at Westby; Arcadia at Viroqua; West Salem at Black River Falls. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Seneca. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Richland Center. Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m. Southeast—Houston at Lanesboro.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—West Salem/Bangor vs. Tomah/Sparta at Tomah, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Winona, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at River Falls, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING: MVC—Holmen vs. Onalaska/Luther at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.; Aquinas at Sparta, 7:15 p.m.; Logan/Central at Tomah, 7:15 p.m.

