Midwest Players Classic: A great event continues to grow

There are different ways to set up a basketball showcase like the Midwest Players Classic, which celebrates its 10 installment this weekend.

The good thing is that Brad Reinhart has plenty of options to work with after what he has seen the first nine times the event has been presented.

Reinhart, who coaches the Aquinas High School boys basketball team and helps organize the annual Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center, has watched the reputation of the event grow and benefited from it.

“I think it’s all the extra things we do to try and make it special,” Reinhart said of the event’s drawing power. “You can always find big games, but a lot of the time, it gets played in an empty high school gym.

“We have a pro-size court and a venue that is going to have lots of people there cheering and wanting to watch you play.”

Attendance hasn’t been an issue for the MPC, though the weather has thrown a wrench into Saturday’s schedule with eight of the 16 teams dropping out due to the winter storm that began Friday. Most notably, there will be no appearance by the Minnehaha Academy boys and girls, the latter of which was supposed to be Saturday night’s headliner against top-ranked Aquinas. But there will still be more than enough great basketball to see.