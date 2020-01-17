Midwest Players Classic: A great event continues to grow

There are different ways to set up a basketball showcase like the Midwest Players Classic, which celebrates its 10 installment this weekend.
The good thing is that Brad Reinhart has plenty of options to work with after what he has seen the first nine times the event has been presented.
Reinhart, who coaches the Aquinas High School boys basketball team and helps organize the annual Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center, has watched the reputation of the event grow and benefited from it.
“I think it’s all the extra things we do to try and make it special,” Reinhart said of the event’s drawing power. “You can always find big games, but a lot of the time, it gets played in an empty high school gym.
“We have a pro-size court and a venue that is going to have lots of people there cheering and wanting to watch you play.”
Attendance hasn’t been an issue for the MPC, though the weather has thrown a wrench into Saturday’s schedule with eight of the 16 teams dropping out due to the winter storm that began Friday. Most notably, there will be no appearance by the Minnehaha Academy boys and girls, the latter of which was supposed to be Saturday night’s headliner against top-ranked Aquinas. But there will still be more than enough great basketball to see.
Onalaska — the No. 2 team in Division 2 — and Sun Prairie — the No. 6 team in Division 1 — will be the new headliner with undefeated Caledonia and undefeated Madison La Follette tipping off in the game before. Once again spectators will enjoy not only the future Division I college talent on display but a host of local teams.
Reinhart and the rest of the staff have the find the right balance of those two ingredients each year.
“It’s always a balancing act,” Reinhart said. “You want to have local teams playing because that will bring a good crowd out, and you want those teams to get the chance to experience this.
“At the same time, you want to get some players and teams here that they don’t normally get to see, and we like to do that.”
Although the familiar faces that make up the Minnehaha Academy boys program won’t be headlining this year, they have been regular fixtures in the Coulee Region and will be back. This is their fourth straight season in the MPC, and they have previously paired it with a game at Caledonia the night before. The Redhawks star player — Jalen Suggs — recently committed to Gonzaga University, which happens to be at the top of the national rankings right now.
Although Suggs and Co. will no longer be here Saturday, they will return Feb. 1 to play Central in a Wisconsin/Minnesota Border Battle. The teams battled in last year’s MPC, and the Redhawks prevailed 59-55.
Adding Minnehaha for multiple appearances in the Coulee Region while already having the Central and Onalaska boys and Aquinas and Melrose-Mindoro girls teams around — they will all trigger memories that will last a lifetime — adds to what has been a perfect time to be a basketball fan in this area.
The Midwest Players Classic has played a big role in building that, and the lineup it shares with the community on Saturday has something for everyone, including the first time a girls game has closed out proceedings as the main event.
Reinhart, Rick Schneider and everyone else associated with the MPC deserves a round of applause for not only putting together such a day, but for turning it into something that has lasted for 10 years and shows no signs of going anywhere.