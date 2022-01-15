Midwest Players Classic: Bangor boys survive in overtime after blowing 20-point lead to La Crosse Aquinas

After Gunner Ellenburg made a 3-pointer from the left wing, it appeared as if the Bangor High School boys basketball team was poised to cruise to victory.

The Cardinals had been sound on both ends of the court to that point in Saturday's Midwest Players Classic game, and the senior's triple gave Bangor a 20-point lead over Aquinas with about 14 minutes left in the game.

Closing out a win, however, wasn't easy.

The Blugolds mounted a comeback and ultimately took the lead late, but the Cardinals made enough plays down the stretch to pull out a 55-54 overtime victory.

"We just talked about how it was such a roller coaster of a game for us," said Bangor coach Jacob Pederson, whose team has won five in a row and improved to 10-2. "We played really well at times there, and then we kind of didn't look so hot at times there."

Bangor played well early and often, frequently working its offense for layups. Eventually, that opened up things on the outside — including for Ellenburg's 3 that gave the Cardinals a 42-22 lead with 13 minutes, 45 seconds to play.

But Bangor didn't score for nearly seven minutes after that, as the Blugolds' defense locked in.

Senior guard Quinn Miskowski had a steal and a layup, junior forward Jackson Flottmeyer blocked shots, and senior Paulie Reuteman tipped passes and took a charge.

Meanwhile, Aquinas (11-2) got scoring outside of Miskowski, which was rare in the first half.

Flottmeyer hit a 3 and scored in transition. Senior guard Chris Wilson finished a drive into the lane. Sophomore forward Shane Willenbring put back an offensive rebound. And by the time senior Will Skemp hit a 3-pointer from the right wing, the Blugolds led 47-46 with 3:37 left.

Cardinals junior guard Tanner Jones responded with a 3-pointer of his own, and Bangor's 49-47 lead held until Flottmeyer tied the game with about 30 seconds to play.

The Cardinals had an opportunity to win in regulation, but Miskowski blocked senior Will Reader's shot at the buzzer.

Unfazed, Reader made the first points of overtime by hitting a pull-up baseline jumper. He then answered a Wilson 3 with a pair of free throws to put Bangor in front 53-52 with 2:27 left.

Flottmeyer gave the lead back to Aquinas with two free throws with 1:05 to play, but junior Dustin McDonald made a runner in the lane with about 40 seconds left to give the Cardinals the lead for good.

The Blugolds had a chance to retake the lead, but Wilson missed a jumper and McDonald was fouled while going after the rebound.

He missed the front end of his one-and-one, but Miskowski's half-court attempt at the buzzer came up short.

McDonald finished with a game-high 22 points. Reader added 14, and Jones had 10.

Miskowski led Aquinas with 14 points, while Wilson had 13 and Flottmeyer had 11.

