Midwest Players Classic: Bangor holds on to beat Somerset

It all got a little too interesting at the end.
The Bangor High School boys basketball team spent a strong first half building a big lead over Somerset and looked like it would cruise through the second half for a comfortable victory in the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center on Saturday.
But the Spartans had other ideas and made the Cardinals work hard to finish off a 66-60 victory.
Bangor led by as many as 15 points after halftime, but Somerset closed the gap significantly before falling victim to the Cardinals, who are ranked seventh in Division 5 by The Associated Press.
“I thought we were hitting our groove there in the second half and that we had a chance to continue the roll,” said Bangor coach Jacob Pederson, whose team has won three straight games. “But we knew they could hit shots, and there they were making a comeback.”
Somerset (11-5) fought back behind senior Melvin Ortiz, who scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the second half. Ortiz maneuvered his way through the lane for most of his opportunities, but he also showed good instincts for kicking the ball back out to the perimeter at the right times.
Ortiz scored seven of Somerset’s first nine second-half points and had 10 more in the final 3 minutes, 25 seconds as the Spartans hung around. He made a 3-pointer to cut Bangor’s lead to 62-58 with 18 seconds left, but sophomore Dustin McDonald and junior Mathieu each hit two free throws on ensuing possessions to keep the Cardinals in front.
While Somerset missed 10 second-half free throws, Bangor made 11 of 12 attempts over the final 2:08.
“We made enough free throws and plays to pull it off,” Pederson said. “That’s probably the best free-throw shooting we’ve had all season.”
Bangor had missed five straight free throws before the final push, which started when sophomore Tanner Jones made a pair of bonus attempts for a 59-48 lead with 1:36 left.
The Cardinals also turned in a good defensive effort against Somerset senior Trae Kreibich, who was limited to 10 points and two late 3-pointers.
Kreibich entered the game with 39 3s. He made his first with 1:49 remaining and his second — a one-hander that was forced up when the team simply needed to get a shot off — with 36 seconds left and the Spartans trailing 61-52.
McDonald had 20 points to lead the Cardinals, who also received 11 from Will Reader and nine each from Hank Reader and Zane Langrehr.
Bangor made four 3-pointers in the first half and built a lead as big as 29-13 before Somerset put together an eight-point run just before halftime.
The victory sends the Cardinals into a big Scenic Bluffs Conference game against Cashton on Monday. The Eagles are 11-0 overall and tied for first place with Bangor at 4-0 in the SBC.
The Cardinals have won 62 straight conference games, but Pederson is prepared for a battle with a program that has made swift improvements over the last couple of seasons.
“We were hoping to play them earlier bit it didn’t work out, so we are ready for Monday,” Pederson said. “They’re undefeated, they’re having a good season, and it’s been a pretty big game for us the last couple of years already because they have been improving every year.”
Cashton is led by junior guard Bowdy Dempsey, who averages 20.5 points per game, but the Eagles have four players averaging at least 12.2. Dempsey has been held below 20 points just three times this season and scored 27 in a win over Blair-Taylor — a team that beat Bangor.”Hopefully, we show up and play like we did today,” Pederson said.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
