Midwest Players Classic: Bangor holds on to beat Somerset

It all got a little too interesting at the end.

The Bangor High School boys basketball team spent a strong first half building a big lead over Somerset and looked like it would cruise through the second half for a comfortable victory in the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center on Saturday.

But the Spartans had other ideas and made the Cardinals work hard to finish off a 66-60 victory.

Bangor led by as many as 15 points after halftime, but Somerset closed the gap significantly before falling victim to the Cardinals, who are ranked seventh in Division 5 by The Associated Press.

“I thought we were hitting our groove there in the second half and that we had a chance to continue the roll,” said Bangor coach Jacob Pederson, whose team has won three straight games. “But we knew they could hit shots, and there they were making a comeback.”

Somerset (11-5) fought back behind senior Melvin Ortiz, who scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the second half. Ortiz maneuvered his way through the lane for most of his opportunities, but he also showed good instincts for kicking the ball back out to the perimeter at the right times.