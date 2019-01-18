Brad Reinhart can’t stop smiling when it comes to talking about the Midwest Players Classic.
The Aquinas High School boys basketball coach has helped develop this showcase event since its inception in 2011, and he is thrilled with what it has become.
“Next to going to an NCAA championship game,” Reinhart said on Wednesday, “this is basketball heaven for me.”
It’s heaven for basketball junkies throughout the Coulee Region, too.
The La Crosse Center will be the scene of a parade filled with Division I recruits as it hosts eight games from morning to night, and Reinhart played a bigger role than he has in the past to get that talent to town.
“We have a model that works because this is the ninth one of these we have done,” Reinhart said. “But there is always some fine-tuning you have to do, but the focus always has to be on attracting the kind of talent and teams that people want to come and see.”
Minnehaha Academy’s Jalen Suggs is a guard with 22 scholarship offers in basketball and a quarterback with offers from six. Central’s Johnny Davis has offers to play at Wisconsin and UNLV among others, and DeLaSalle’s Tyrell Terry will play basketball at Stanford.
They make a up a small part of the list of players anyone in attendance could see playing on television in the coming years.
Reinhart boosted his responsibilities in finding the 16 teams that will compete after Mike Malone moved to take a new job. Malone was attached closely to the AAU circuit through his son Conley, who played.
But Reinhart also is familiar with the scene and was able to retain Minnehaha — Minnesota’s Class AA state champion last year — and its load of future Division I players as one of the main attractions.
The Redhawks headed to the Coulee Region on Friday and engaged in a rematch of last year’s title game by playing at Caledonia, and they draw a marquee game Saturday by matching up with Central for a scheduled 3:35 p.m. tipoff.
Reinhart said that is the kind of matchup he looks for when putting the schedule together each each. He wouldn’t pick a specific game he is looking forward to see, but acknowledged the amount of talent that will be on the floor during that game.
“We have a lot of elite kids come, but you don’t usually see that many in one game,” he said.
Suggs teams up with 7-foot sophomore Chet Holmgren (offers from Minnesota, Texas A&M and Western Kentucky) and 6-5 freshman Prince Aligbe (Western Kentucky but bigger opportunities certainly are in his future), while Davis has his brother Jordan (Green Bay, Milwaukee, UNLV) and 6-7 Terrance Thompson (Green Bay, Milwaukee, DePaul) on his side.
They will add their chapter to the success of the Midwest Players Classic and follow what has already been supplied by the likes of Marcus Paige, Diamond Stone, Rashad Vaughn, Henry Ellenson, Owen King, Matt Thomas, Bronson Koenig, Kobe King, Brad Davison and others.
Location, Reinhart said, is one way to draw showcase-caliber matchups. La Crosse is a good place for teams from the Twin Cities and Madison or Milwaukee.
An example of that this season is what should be a fantastic game between Greendale Martin Luther and Minneapolis North at 6:45 p.m. Martin Luther is Wisconsin’s top-ranked team in Division 3, and North is Minnesota’s second-ranked team to Minnehaha in Minnesota’s Class AA.
“It’s nice to give something like that (game) to teams from those areas,” Reinhart said. “And it’s good for everyone here to watch.”