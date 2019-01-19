Noah King picked up the loose ball, surveyed the floor, and quickly determined that the shot he wanted was right from where he was standing.
King stepped into and calmly drained the NBA-range 3-pointer, and followed that up with an almost identical shot a minute later, helping to cap a second-half surge that allowed the Caledonia High School boys basketball team to put away Mineral Point 85-57 Saturday afternoon at the ninth Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.
After scoring just two first points in the first half after which the Warriors (12-4) trailed 37-35, King scored 20 of his game-high 22 points in the second, including eight in a 25-5 run by Caledonia that turned a four-point deficit into a 64-48 lead with 9 minutes, 35 seconds to play.
“I think a lot of times in the first half, he’s trying to make sure everyone is touching the ball enough,” Warriors coach Brad King said of his son. “We seem to get confident when he hits shots, and it takes the pressure off of everyone else a bit. Once he hits a few shots, it seems to get easier for everyone else.”
The Pointers (9-4), ranked sixth in the latest Associated Press Division 4 poll, led at halftime thanks in large part to the seven 3-pointers, with sophomore Liam Stumpf hitting 5 of 6 attempts from beyond the arc in the opening half.
Noah King said Caledonia's defensive effort wasn’t where it needed to be in the first half, but the Warriors were able to turn up the pressure after halftime.
“We talked about how bad our energy was, and how we did a bad job of limiting them to one shot in the first half,” Noah King said of the locker room at halftime. “We did a better job of getting to shooters and playing our gaps, and we got some steals and that helped us on the offensive end.”
Caledonia was able to wear down Mineral Point with its pace, with the Warriors’ bench contributing 36 points, including 17 points from sophomore Austin Klug.
“It’s important for us, and it’s that way in most of our games,” Brad King said of the ratcheted intensity after halftime. “It allows us to play the pace that we do. If (the opponent isn’t) used to playing that pace, those shooters don’t shoot as well in the second half, and you can only do that if you can play nine or 10 guys.”
Stumpf led the Pointers with 20 points, while junior Isaac Lindsey, a Division I recruit with offers from UNLV and DePaul, among others, added 19 points. Mineral Point was without leading scorer Brayden Dailey, who was not with the team and reportedly withdrew from the school earlier in the week.