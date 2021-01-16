Midwest Players Classic: Defense, 3-point shooting lift Onalaska boys over Menomonee Falls

With a flurry of 3-pointers and stingy defense, the Onalaska High School boys basketball team took control of Saturday’s game against Menomonee Falls.
After senior forward Gavin McGrath scored inside on the first possession of the second half, senior guard Sam Kick knocked down a triple from the left corner. Freshman guard Isaac Skemp followed with a 3 from the right corner, then senior guard Evan Gamoke hit one from the right wing.
In just three minutes, the Hilltoppers turned a two-point halftime deficit into a nine-point advantage. From there, Onalaska leaned on its ever-reliable defense en route to a 48-43 victory in the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.
Kick and Skemp combined to make four 3s — three of which were from Skemp — and led the Hilltoppers with 11 points apiece. McGrath added 10 points and senior Victor Desmond nine as Onalaska, which is ranked fifth in Division 2 by the Associated Press, improved to 8-0.
“I didn’t think we executed very well on the offensive end in the first half, and most of it was just due to their athleticism and quickness,” Hilltoppers coach Craig Kowal said. “Our goal was to try and get an early touch to Gavin, and he finished that. And then, kind of, things just fell into place, we got a good rhythm.”
That 11-0 burst to start the second half put Onalaska up 29-20 with 15 minutes to play.
The Phoenix (9-3), who are ranked fifth in Division 1 by AP, responded with 3s of their own from juniors Grant Martin and Steven Clay. But more than four minutes of the second half had passed before Martin put the ball through the net, and the Hilltoppers were still in their rhythm.
Gamoke sank his second and final 3 of the game after Martin’s triple, while McGrath finished in the paint and Kick made a floater in the lane in response to Clay’s 3 to extend Onalaska’s lead to 36-26 with 10:38 left in the game.
For as key as the Hilltoppers’ strong offensive showing early in the second half was, their defense was equally crucial.
Onalaska held Clay and classmate Seth Trimble — who entered Saturday averaging 20.4 and 26.4 points per game, respectively — to a combined nine points. Trimble finished with six points, four of which came in the first half, and Clay had three.
Kick, Desmond and Co. hounded the pair of future D-I players on the perimeter, while McGrath swatted away shots at the rim.
“Our plan was just kind of keep the ball out of Trimble and Clay’s hands and then just kind of help on them,” Kick said. “And then (McGrath) in the middle, you know, blocking everything. He did great today.
“We’re just trying to kind of slow them down, as well, because they were playing really fast.”
Still, Menomonee Falls was able to fight its way back.
Senior Quentin Redding, who finished with a game-high 14 points, cut the Hilltoppers’ lead to 41-34 with 3:43 left on a bucket in transition, and he scored with 24.9 seconds left to make it 45-40.
Martin, who had 11 points, buried a triple from near the top of the key with 11.6 seconds left to make it 46-43 before Skemp made a pair of free throws to ice the game.
“Freshman, but I mean, he doesn’t miss,” Kick said. “It’s huge, especially when they’re face guarding a couple guys. You know, they’re like, ‘He’s a freshman. He can’t shoot, right?’ And he gets the ball, and he always hits them.”
While Kowal was certainly pleased with the defensive effort on Trimble and Clay, he said he felt a little uneasy trailing 20-18 at half since the Phoenix were able to pull ahead even with those two combining for just four points.
But Onalaska hit its stride offensively in the second half and the defense held firm for a significant win.
“To hold a team of that caliber in the 40s, this has to rank right up there with one of our better defensive efforts,” Kowal said.