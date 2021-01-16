Midwest Players Classic: Defense, 3-point shooting lift Onalaska boys over Menomonee Falls

The Phoenix (9-3), who are ranked fifth in Division 1 by AP, responded with 3s of their own from juniors Grant Martin and Steven Clay. But more than four minutes of the second half had passed before Martin put the ball through the net, and the Hilltoppers were still in their rhythm.

Gamoke sank his second and final 3 of the game after Martin’s triple, while McGrath finished in the paint and Kick made a floater in the lane in response to Clay’s 3 to extend Onalaska’s lead to 36-26 with 10:38 left in the game.

For as key as the Hilltoppers’ strong offensive showing early in the second half was, their defense was equally crucial.

Onalaska held Clay and classmate Seth Trimble — who entered Saturday averaging 20.4 and 26.4 points per game, respectively — to a combined nine points. Trimble finished with six points, four of which came in the first half, and Clay had three.

Kick, Desmond and Co. hounded the pair of future D-I players on the perimeter, while McGrath swatted away shots at the rim.

“Our plan was just kind of keep the ball out of Trimble and Clay’s hands and then just kind of help on them,” Kick said. “And then (McGrath) in the middle, you know, blocking everything. He did great today.