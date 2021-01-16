Midwest Players Classic: Gavin Proudfoot keys Onalaska Luther win over La Crosse Aquinas

Skemp's 10 points led the Blugolds, who shot 22.4 percent (11-for-49) from the floor and made 4 of 19 attempts from the 3-point line. Flottmeyer, who entered the game averaging nearly 10 points per game, was held to two on 1-for-7 shooting.

Luther, which shot 40 percent (16-for-40), wasn't able to pull away until late in the game, and the Blugolds had their chances to tie the score in the final minute.

Quinn Miskowski, who scored eight points, forced three straight turnovers and followed the first one with two free throws. But Chris Wilson and Skemp each missed a 3 down the stretch with the Blugolds trailing 36-33.

Skemp's came with 35.3 seconds left, and both shots were rebounded by Proudfoot. Isaiah Schwichtenberg made five free throws in the final 30.9 seconds to help the Knights put the game away.

Proudfoot and Loersch had 10 of the Knights' 16 field goals with Loersch going 3-for-4 for six points. He also had 10 rebounds to help Luther claim a 38-25 advantage on the boards.

And they combined as a force that proved too much for the Blugolds to handle on Saturday.

"You don't get too many 6-7 or 6-8 kids in Division 4 in Wisconsin," Proudfoot said. "Having two of them will always help us because teams are always going to have trouble guarding two big guys like we have."

