Midwest Players Classic: Gavin Proudfoot keys Onalaska Luther win over La Crosse Aquinas

The space was open, but it vanished in the blink of an eye.
Aquinas High School senior Joe Savoldelli had his eyes on two points, but Onalaska Luther's Gavin Proudfoot wasn't having it Saturday morning at the La Crosse Center.
Proudfoot quickly moved his 6-foot-7 frame from under the basket to the baseline, stopped Savoldelli in his tracks and forced a more difficult turnaround jumper that was off the mark.
Proudfoot and 6-7 teammate Isaiah Loersch did that to the Blugolds a lot on the way to a 41-33 victory in the first game of the Midwest Players Classic.
But it was Proudfoot who played the biggest role in the Knights' 14th straight victory with 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting, 11 rebounds and his ability to change Aquinas shots anytime it even thought about attacking the rim.
"He's ginormous and strong," Aquinas sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer, himself a 6-5 powerhouse, said of Proudfoot. "Proudfoot and Loersch are some strong dudes, and they made it really hard to get the ball inside today.
"They put in a lot of effort (defensively), but they can also put the ball in the hoop."
The Aquinas defense also impacted what the Knights were ale to do on Saturday. Luther (8-0) wasn't able to get the ball up and down the floor quite as much as it liked, and it scored less than 50 points for the first time this season.
"They had to change up what they did on defense to play physical with our boys underneath," said Knights coach Brad Schaper, whose team beat Arcadia 57-47 Friday night and puts a 3-0 conference record on the line when hosting Westby (0-7, 0-5) on Monday. "But they spent a lot of effort and energy defending our post, and I think that took its toll.
"But they matched our height with their intensity and physical play and also took us out of the offense we want to play."
But positive defensive plays for the Blugolds (7-3) were sometimes followed by Proudfoot extending his team's possession with an offensive rebound. He usually turned those into points.
"We knew they would collapse down low with our two bigs, so it was a kickout game," Proudfoot said. "We just had to keep working inside in case the shots didn't fall."
Both of Proudfoot's baskets in the first half came in putbacks, and he fired a nice pass for an assist on a corner 3-pointer by Mitch Christie for a 15-9 lead.The Knights made three 3-pointers in the first half and led by as many as seven points before the Blugolds charged back in the final 3 minutes.
Aquinas closed out the half on a 7-0 run -- Andrew Skemp hit a 3-pointer before converting a drive to the basket with 6 seconds left -- to gain some momentum entering the second half.
Skemp's 10 points led the Blugolds, who shot 22.4 percent (11-for-49) from the floor and made 4 of 19 attempts from the 3-point line. Flottmeyer, who entered the game averaging nearly 10 points per game, was held to two on 1-for-7 shooting.
Luther, which shot 40 percent (16-for-40), wasn't able to pull away until late in the game, and the Blugolds had their chances to tie the score in the final minute.
Quinn Miskowski, who scored eight points, forced three straight turnovers and followed the first one with two free throws. But Chris Wilson and Skemp each missed a 3 down the stretch with the Blugolds trailing 36-33.
Skemp's came with 35.3 seconds left, and both shots were rebounded by Proudfoot. Isaiah Schwichtenberg made five free throws in the final 30.9 seconds to help the Knights put the game away.
Proudfoot and Loersch had 10 of the Knights' 16 field goals with Loersch going 3-for-4 for six points. He also had 10 rebounds to help Luther claim a 38-25 advantage on the boards.
And they combined as a force that proved too much for the Blugolds to handle on Saturday.
"You don't get too many 6-7 or 6-8 kids in Division 4 in Wisconsin," Proudfoot said. "Having two of them will always help us because teams are always going to have trouble guarding two big guys like we have."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX