Try 1 month for 99¢

Kaukauna High School junior Logan Jedwabny can shoot, and the Logan Rangers knew that. It didn’t matter.

Jedwabny made eight 3-pointers en route to a 28-point night in a 75-62 win for the Galloping Ghosts.

Jedwabny admitted he hadn’t shot well this week, but all he needed was an arena. He made back-to-back 3s to pull away midway in the second half.

Logan boys basketball coach Andy Fernholz

Logan High School boys basketball coach Andy Fernholz talks to some Rangers players on the bench during Saturday's game against Kaukauna in the Midwest Players Classic.

“They shot the ball extremely well, including No. 3, and when they do, that’s tough,” Logan coach Andy Fernholz said. “It was one of those things where they shot the ball really well, and what do you do? They’re a dynamic team.”

The Rangers kept its deficit small at halftime, as the Galloping Ghosts led 33-26.

Jacksun Hamilton led the Rangers with 16 points; senior Calvin Mavin had 15.

“I think there were things I could’ve done to help my team more,” Hamilton said. “I think on the defensive end, we could’ve had more effort on getting a stop.”

+122 High school basketball: Photos from the 2018-19 season in the La Crosse area

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Zach James covers sports for the La Crosse Tribune.

In this Series

High school basketball: Stories, photos and videos from Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center

article

Todd Sommerfeldt: Showdown between Central and Minnehaha lives up to hype

article

Midwest Players Classic: Onalaska closes out with win over Oconomowoc

article

Midwest Players Classic: Caledonia cranks up the intensity, blows past Pointers

12 updates