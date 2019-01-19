Try 1 month for 99¢

The La Crescent High School boys basketball team didn’t start its game against Aquinas with a deadly outside shot, but found it while pulling away from the Blugolds for a 70-58 victory in the second game of the Midwest Players Classic on Saturday.

The Lancers (10-5) made eight 3-pointers, but the four they hit in the first half are what sent them to victory.

Isaac Peterson made three of them, and Zach Todd beat the halftime buzzer with one from the right corner to give the Lancers a 34-24 lead.

“We started off the game slow; I think we missed our first five or six,” said La Crescent coach Ryan Thibodeau, whose team won its third straight game. “I think it was just a matter of seeing one go in, and guys got comfortable, especially Isaac Peterson.”

Peterson scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, and Todd’s 3-pointer was the first of two in a 23-point performance.

The Blugolds (5-9) lost their second straight game and tried to stay in this one behind big games from senior Brandon Merfeld and Jake Savoldelli and a big second half by freshman Quinn Miskowski. Merfeld had 24, Savoldelli 14 and Miskowski all 12 of his after halftime.

The Lancers also made sure to get enough scoring opportunities for 6-foot-7 junior Luke Schwartzhoff, who had 13 points.

“He’s stronger (this year), and that’s helped him around the rim,” Thibodeau said of Schwartzhoff. “Officials don’t want to be the highlight of the game, you have to be able to play through some contact.

“His strength around the basket and ability to come back and rebound are good. We have also also challenged him defensively with some of the matchups we’ve given him.”

+122 High school basketball: Photos from the 2018-19 season in the La Crosse area

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

In this Series

High school basketball: Stories, photos and videos from Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center

article

Todd Sommerfeldt: Showdown between Central and Minnehaha lives up to hype

article

Midwest Players Classic: Onalaska closes out with win over Oconomowoc

article

Midwest Players Classic: Caledonia cranks up the intensity, blows past Pointers

12 updates