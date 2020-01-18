Midwest Players Classic: La Crosse Aquinas outlasts West Salem in 2 OTs

Facing the 57-56 deficit after Savoldelli's 3 in the second overtime, the Panthers (7-5) set up a 3-point attempt for Josh Hauser, but it was off the mark. Jackson Flottmeyer grabbed the rebound for the Blugolds and hit two free throws after he was fouled with 11.4 seconds to go.

The Panthers turned the ball over on a carry during their final possession to tie the game.

Wetzel had 18 points and 17 rebounds — eight on the offensive end — for Aquinas as it countered West Salem's height and ability in the paint. Miskowski, who scored 17 points, had five steals in the second half to keep the Panthers out of an offensive rhythm.

"We knew (Wetzel) was a good rebounder and was going to be physical," West Salem coach Steve Kastenschmidt said. "We needed to box him out and limit their second chances at points or it was going to be hard for us to compete.

"That was a huge factor for us."

Sophomore CJ McConkey scored a team-high 17 points for West Salem, which also received 16 from sophomore Jack Hehli.

Savoldelli, who scored eight points and made two 3-pointers, said he was ready for the shot that gave his team its final lead.