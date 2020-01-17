Midwest Players Classic: La Crosse Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski taking game to new level

Lexi is a catalyst in making that happen for Aquinas, which has a 94-3 record since she joined the team and was scheduled to play Tomah in an MVC game on Friday. There is no question that she is also surrounded by extraordinary players who have helped make this version of the Blugolds such a special one even after winning two straight WIAA Division 4 state titles.

The point guard’s evolution with the program has been an eye-opener, and it’s fair to say she is playing on a new level as a senior. Lexi is on the midseason list of players being considered for the Naismith Trophy, which goes the the top player in the nation, and could be selected to play in the McDonald’s All-Star game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“She has always been one to do what the team needs her to do,” Dave said. “We are fortunate in that we have a lot of kinds who can do many things well, and that allows her to really show what she can do.”

Lexi is averaging 22.5 points per game on 55.1-percent shooting along with averages of 6.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 steals. She has made 48.5 percent of her 3-pointers (32 of 66) and 83 percent of her free throws (35 of 42).