Midwest Players Classic: La Crosse Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski taking game to new level

Even in a venue reserved reserved for elite teams and players, Aquinas High School senior Lexi Donarski stands out.
So does her team, which has the distinction of closing out the Midwest Players Classic by playing Minnehaha Academy at the La Crosse Center in a scheduled 8:20 p.m. tipoff on Saturday.
None of this is big news, other than the opportunity.
The Blugolds (12-1) are accustomed to traveling for big games, but they get to play this one — against a defending MSHSL state champion — in their own backyard amid a showcase filled with prospects with futures at some of the most successful college programs in the country.
Donarski, who committed to Iowa State University the summer before her freshman year, certainly fits in with Minnehaha’s Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga) and Chet Holmgren (latest offer is from North Carolina) and others in the field comprised of 14 boys teams and two girls teams.
“It’s exciting, and I hope people stick around for it,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said of the Blugolds’ matchup. “The Minnehaha boys are really, really talented and play before us, and i think that will help us have a really nice turnout.
“We’re under the big lights at night and have a chance to show people how hard we’ve been working at this and, hopefully, play at a high level.”
Lexi is a catalyst in making that happen for Aquinas, which has a 94-3 record since she joined the team and was scheduled to play Tomah in an MVC game on Friday. There is no question that she is also surrounded by extraordinary players who have helped make this version of the Blugolds such a special one even after winning two straight WIAA Division 4 state titles.
The point guard’s evolution with the program has been an eye-opener, and it’s fair to say she is playing on a new level as a senior. Lexi is on the midseason list of players being considered for the Naismith Trophy, which goes the the top player in the nation, and could be selected to play in the McDonald’s All-Star game.
“She has always been one to do what the team needs her to do,” Dave said. “We are fortunate in that we have a lot of kinds who can do many things well, and that allows her to really show what she can do.”
Lexi is averaging 22.5 points per game on 55.1-percent shooting along with averages of 6.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 steals. She has made 48.5 percent of her 3-pointers (32 of 66) and 83 percent of her free throws (35 of 42).
She appears confident and more comfortable than ever whether trying to help her team score or defend. Her passing game and control (89 assists vs. 13 turnovers) have been a stabilizing force for the Blugolds, who move the ball well and shoot the 3-pointer liberally.
How all of that translates against the Redhawks (11-3) remains to be seen.
Senior Mia Curtis is the driving force for Minnehaha, which has won nine of its past 10 games, beat Breck 80-35 on Tuesday and is ranked first in Class AAA. Curtis is left-handed and capable of both racking up big points (she has hit 53 3-pointers) and making opponents feel uncomfortable with the ball by averaging 6.0 steals per game.
“She is super talented and is a kid we need to worry about,” Dave said of Curtis, who averages 26.3 ppg and has scored more than 30 points four times with a season high of 42. “They like to pressure, and they like to play man, so I’m looking forward to it because this is a good opportunity for us.”
Seniors Courtney Becker and Taylor Theusch average 14.1 points apiece for the Blugolds, who check in with a scoring average of 82.4 after scoring 99 against Madison Edgewood and 80 against Holmen in the past two games.
The matchup with Minnehaha provides Aquinas with another high-profile game on par with its 81-30 win over DeLaSalle (Minn.) and 78-57 loss to Hopkins (Minn.). It also gives them a tough game going into a nonconference matchup with Beaver Dam (11-2) — winner of the past three Division 2 state titles — in Wisconsin Dells on Jan. 25.
This is a great week for us,” said Dave, whose team also has games against Logan (9-4) and Sparta (5-8) next week. “The focus has been outstanding, and it has to be when you play teams like Minnehaha. I hope we see that on the floor.”
It’s hard to imagine Lexi not being focused for such a big game. She has risen to the occasion time and time again as her team played challenging schedules and hit four 3-pointers on the way to 19 points against DeLaSalle and four more while scoring 24 points in the loss to Hopkins, one of the top teams in the nation.
