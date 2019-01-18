Minnehaha Academy High School basketball coach Lance Johnson sees a parallel between the Redhawks roster and that of Central’s heading into Saturday’s showdown.
Area and state power Central (10-1) and MSHSL Class AA defending state champion Minnehaha Academy (10-2) will battle at 3:35 p.m. Saturday in what is expected to be the marquee game during the ninth Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.
Minnehaha Academy has two highly sought-after Division I prospects: 6-foot-5 junior Jalen Suggs and 7-foot sophomore Chet Holmgren.
Suggs is ranked seventh in his class nationally by Rivals.com, and has offers from many Power 5 college basketball programs as well as football offers from Ohio State and Georgia.
“He’s fast and he’s long,” Johnson said. “No. 1, he’s been a really good leader. He has been controlling the ball, and he’s played nearly every minute. He’s stayed out of foul trouble.”
Suggs, who is capable of scoring inside, outside and everywhere in between, and enters this weekend’s bouts against Caledonia (Friday night) and Central (Saturday) averaging 24.6 points per game.
While Suggs’ offensive numbers stand out, it’s his defensive progression that has impressed Johnson.
“He has played incredible defense,” Johnson said. “Between him and Chet, I would like to think we have two of the top defenders in the state of Minnesota.”
The Redhawks play a basic man-to-man defense, but Johnson says Minnehaha Academy pressures the ball all 94 feet.
Holmgren, meanwhile, is averaging 17.8 points and seven rebounds per game. He’s gaining interest from big-time programs such as Kansas, Villanova, Oklahoma and Florida.
The main key to Minnehaha Academy’s success is its role players. Suggs and Holmgren carry the crux of the scoring, but Johnson credits players like Prince Aligbe (9.9 ppg) and Donovan Smith (7.7) for helping carry the load.
“We have kept up with 4A teams in Minnesota, so I hope (we can keep up),” Johnson said. “We have a decent set of role players. For us, hopefully our role players step up. If they can’t, we’re in trouble.”
That’s what Johnson notices about Central’s roster: It has some big-time players with role guys having good seasons.
Johnson knows about the Red Raiders’ main players — Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis, Terrance Thompson and Noah Parcher.
Although Johnson couldn’t recall the Davises by first name, his observation is that “they look very good” while watching Central play last year in the Midwest Players Classic in the nightcap against Waunakee.
“We don’t know much outside of what we’ve heard,” Johnson said. “We’re going to have to stop the Davis boys. The one leading them in scoring (Johnny) — it looks as if he’s really good around the basket. He’s good from mid-range. What worries me more is that it appears his brother is pretty good.”
No matter how the game turns out, Johnson says this isn’t a make it or break it game in terms of Minnehaha Academy’s season.
“We look forward to these kinds of games,” he said. “We don’t really about the nerves too much, because we’ve been to the state tournament and we’ve won it twice. We’ve seemed to play pretty well against better competition.”
