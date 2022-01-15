Midwest Players Classic notebook: Big 3 helps Bangor boys escape with overtime win over La Crosse Aquinas

The Bangor High School boys basketball team has no shortage of contributors, as was on display against Aquinas on Saturday at the Midwest Players Classic.

Senior guard Mathieu Oesterle scored on the game’s opening possession and found open teammates in the paint; senior forward Ashton Michek finished in the lane and provided solid defense; and senior forward Gunner Ellenburg knocked down a 3-pointer and took a timely charge.

But make no mistake: The Cardinals follow the lead of senior Will Reader and juniors Dustin McDonald and Tanner Jones, as was also on display at the La Crosse Center.

The trio scored all but three of Bangor’s 25 points in the second half and overtime — including the team’s final 13 points — as the Cardinals survived blowing a 20-point lead and earned a 55-54 overtime win.

And each came up with big plays at crucial moments.

After Ellenburg hit a 3-pointer to put Bangor in front 42-22 with 13 minutes, 45 seconds left in the second half, the Cardinals’ offense that had been extremely efficient suddenly struggled.

Bangor (10-2) went nearly seven minutes without scoring, which allowed the Blugolds (11-2) to go on a 17-0 run.

But McDonald, who scored a game-high 22 points, ended the drought by driving from the left wing and into the lane before finishing on the right side of the rim.

Aquinas senior guard Chris Wilson answered with a take of his own, but Jones followed with a floater to push the Cardinals’ lead to 46-41 with 6:12 left.

Another Blugolds run gave them the lead, but Jones responded again — this time with a 3-pointer from the right corner to put Bangor up 49-47 with 3:08 left.

“We’ve been playing together since fifth grade, and those two (Jones and McDonald) have always been able to get a bucket almost whenever they want,” Reader said. “It’s really nice to have those two as an option, just throw them the ball and know that it’s either going in or they’re getting it to somebody open.”

Jones, who finished with 10 points, ultimately fouled out before the end of regulation, and the Cardinals couldn’t hold on to their lead.

But Reader stepped up in overtime, knocking down a pull-up baseline jumper and a pair of free throws to give the Cardinals a 53-52 edge with 2:27 to play.

Then, after Jackson Flottmeyer made two free throws to put Aquinas back in front, McDonald again stepped in and hit a runner with 40 seconds left as Bangor retook the lead.

And on what amounted to the Blugolds’ final good chance to answer, Reader — who scored 14 points — forced Wilson into a well-contested miss to essentially seal the Cardinals’ win.

“We all trust each other,” McDonald said. “We all can contribute in some way. We all know we can make plays.”

Meiners complements King well

Senior guard Eli King sparked Caledonia’s big second half, but classmate Thane Meiners also played an important role as the Warriors pulled away for a 74-52 win over Waunakee.

After scoring only four points in the first half — all via free throws — Meiners finished with 17 points and made sure Caledonia didn’t miss a beat when senior guard Jackson Koepke went to the bench early in the second half with four fouls.

At that point, Meiners had already finished a drive to the lane, which sparked an 11-0 run. The guard then followed a dunk by King with a 3-pointer.

Meiners then finished in the lane again after a King dunk to push Caledonia’s lead to 40-27 with about 12 minutes to play.

“He’s a bulldog. He’s a competitor. He doesn’t back down from anybody,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “Part of it is that in practice every day, he’s going against Eli and Jackson. So the competition we have back and forth in practice I think prepares him to say, ‘I don’t need to worry about anybody on the other team.’”

Michael Skemp scores 13 straight in Onalaska’s win

Onalaska was already starting to create a cushion over Milwaukee Bradley Tech when senior Michael Skemp turned the game into a blowout.

After junior guard Nick Odom hit a 3-pointer from the right corner, Skemp went on a 13-0 run all on his own to push the Hilltoppers’ lead to 37-14 with 2:53 left in the first half — an advantage they rode to a 77-48 victory.

Skemp, who finished with 23 points, scored in a variety of ways during his run, including from the free throw line and by putting back offensive rebounds. He also had a steal and threw down a two-handed dunk.

“That dunk was crazy,” Skemp said. “That was probably my most memorable basketball thing I’ve ever done.”

Onalaska, which has now won four in a row, will look to maintain its momentum when it hosts Central on Thursday.

“We’re soaring,” Skemp said of the team’s confidence. “It’s through the roof.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

