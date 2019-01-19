The La Crescent High School boys basketball team didn’t start its Midwest Players Classic game against Aquinas with a laser-locked shot from deep, but the Lancers found their range at the right time Saturday.
That allowed La Crescent to pull away for a 70-58 victory at the La Crosse Center.
La Crescent (10-5) made eight 3-pointers, but the four they hit in the first half were the key. Isaac Peterson made three of them, and Zach Todd beat the halftime buzzer with one from the right corner to give the Lancers a 34-24 lead.
“We started off the game slow; I think we missed our first five or six,” said La Crescent coach Ryan Thibodeau, whose team won its third straight game. “I think it was just a matter of seeing one go in, and guys got comfortable, especially Isaac Peterson.”
Peterson scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, and Todd’s 3-pointer was the first of two in a 23-point performance.
The Blugolds (5-9) lost their second straight game and tried to stay in this one behind big games from senior Brandon Merfeld and Jake Savoldelli and a big second half by freshman Quinn Miskowski. Merfeld had 24, Savoldelli 14 and Miskowski all 12 of his after halftime.
The Lancers also made sure to get enough scoring opportunities for 6-foot-7 junior Luke Schwartzhoff, who had 13 points.
“He’s stronger (this year), and that’s helped him around the rim,” Thibodeau said of Schwartzhoff. “Officials don’t want to be the highlight of the game, you have to be able to play through some contact.
“His strength around the basket and ability to come back and rebound are good. We have also also challenged him defensively with some of the matchups we’ve given him.”
GHOSTLY PERFORMANCE: Kaukauna junior Logan Jedwabny can shoot, and the Rangers knew that. It didn’t matter.
Jedwabny made 8 3-pointers en route to a 28-point night in a 75-62 win for the Galloping Ghosts. Jedwabny admitted he hadn’t shot well this week, but all he needed was an arena. He made back-to-back 3s to pull away midway in the second half.
“They shot the ball extremely well, including No. 3, and when they do, that’s tough,” Logan coach Andy Fernholz said. “It was one of those things where they shot the ball really well, and what do you do? They’re a dynamic team.”
The Rangers kept its deficit small at halftime, as the Galloping Ghosts led 33-26. Jacksun Hamilton and Calvin Mavin each scored 16 points for Logan.
“I think there were things I could’ve done to help my team more,” Hamilton said. “I think on the defensive end, we could’ve had more effort on getting a stop.”
SUN PRAIRIE SHOWS RESILIENCY: Sun Prairie has been tested in a big-time way this season with the loss of two key players, but Saturday’s 72-61 win over De La Salle of Minneapolis at the Midwest Players Classic was just what the Cardinals needed. Instead of asking themselves what went wrong when Jalen Johnson and Kobe Johnson transferred to Nicollet, the Cardinals proved they could be successful without them.
“I just say that we use that as motivation,” said Sun Prairie 6-foot-6 junior Delaware Hale, who scored a team-high 22 points. “We love to play together, we love each other as a family.”
Stanford recruit Tyrell Terry scored 25 points for the Islanders.