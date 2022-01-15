Midwest Players Classic: Onalaska boys throttle Milwaukee Bradley Tech

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team used a pair of first half runs to build a 28-point lead before earning a 77-48 win over Milwaukee Bradley Tech on Saturday at the Midwest Players Classic.

Trailing 10-5 early, the Hilltoppers went on a 14-2 run to go ahead 19-12 with 7 minutes, 4 seconds left in the first half. Junior guard Nick Odom and sophomore guard Isaac Skemp each had five points over that run — including a 3-pointer from both — while freshman T.J. Stuttley had four.

A Trojans (7-5) bucket broke up the run, but Onalaska (9-2) almost immediately started another one.

Junior Jon Knickrehm made a pair of free throws, and Odom knocked down another 3-pointer. Then, senior Michael Skemp took over and scored 13 unanswered points to push the Hilltoppers’ lead to 37-14 with about three minutes left in the first half.

Michael Skemp, who finished with 23 points, scored in a variety of ways during his run, including from the free throw line and by putting back offensive rebounds. He also had a steal and threw down a two-handed dunk.

“They kept feeding me the ball, and I was just finishing in the lane,” Skemp said. “Their guys just didn’t box out, and we were just jacking shots and I got rebounds. It was just basically getting downhill on a guy.”

“The kid just puts his heart and soul into everything he does,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said of Skemp. “He plays that hard every day in practice, he plays that hard every single minute of the game. It’s nice to see him have that type of game.”

Odom added 14 points, and Stuttley had 13.

Along with solid defense — Onalaska again frequently mixed in a zone with their typical man-to-man — the Hilltoppers took a 44-16 lead into the break before cruising in the second half.

Onalaska, which has now won four in a row, will look to maintain its momentum when it hosts Central on Thursday.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.