The Onalaska High School boys basketball team got back on the winning track Saturday, eight days after suffering its first MVC loss of the season.
The Hilltoppers, ranked sixth in Division 2, successfully bounced back from an 18-point loss to second-ranked Central by dominating the second half and beating Oconomowoc 56-34 in the final game of the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.
The Hilltoppers (11-2) outscored the Raccoons by 14 points after halftime to win for the fourth time in five games.
Junior Carson Arenz scored 16 points -- 12 in the second half -- to lead Onalaska, which also received a 13-point performance from junior Tyrell Stuttley. Stuttley had eight in the first half.
"The biggest thing is that defensively, we were locked in all night long," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. "Every (Oconomowoc) shot was contested."
It started a busy eight-day stretch for Onalaska, which hosts Holmen on Tuesday and Aquinas on Friday before traveling to East Ridge and playing Minnehaha Academy -- Minnesota's Class AA state champion last season -- on Saturday.
"Fortunately for us, we've done this once already this year," Kowal said of the three-game week. "I hipe our kids are ready for it, but our focus will especially be on these two conference games.
"The Holmen game always seems to gome down to the last two minutes, so we will prepare for that, then Aquinas and then hope to get a little work in on Minnehaha."
The Hilltoppers scored nine of the first 13 points and opened up a 19-8 lead while looking like they were going to pull away.
But the Raccoons kept their composure, forced a couple of turnovers and made to halftime facing a 23-15 deficit.
Onalaska started to build on the lead right out of halftime with an 12-0 run. Junior Dakota Mannel converted a drive to the basket, and Arenz followed it up with a 3-pointer to give the Hilltoppers a 31-15 lead with 15:57 left. Arenz then hit two free throws, and Gavin McGrath scored under the basket to increase the lead to 35-15 before Oconomowoc finally answered.
"Carson hit a couple 3s, and we got several stops in a row," Kowal said. "We attacked and executed much better on the offensive end."