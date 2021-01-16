Midwest Players Classic: Ryland Wall helps Holmen boys pull away from Maple Northwestern

Whenever the Holmen High School boys basketball team needed a play in the second half, senior Ryland Wall was there to provide one.
After a jumper from Maple Northwestern sophomore Jase Nelson gave the Tigers their first lead of the game, Wall responded with a jumper of his own to put the Vikings back out in front.
On Holmen's next possession, Wall finished a strong drive to the basket, and he later scored in transition to cap a run of 10 straight points from the Vikings that gave them a nine-point advantage.
Wall scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, and Holmen rode his hot hand to a 63-49 victory over Northwestern on Saturday in the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.
"I don't know if Ryland ever gets tired," said Vikings coach Ryan Meyer, whose team improved to 4-3. "Sometimes I'm asking him and he's just ready to go. He's kind of our leader. The way he's able to take control of a basketball game for us is huge."
The Tigers (8-4) looked to swing the momentum back in their favor after that Holmen 10-0 spurt, but Wall again had the answer.
He knocked down another jumper before finishing another drive to the hoop. Wall then appeared to have yet another lane to the basket, but he dished it off to senior Max Hammond for a two-handed dunk that pushed the Vikings' lead to double figures.
"We stayed under control, played our pace and then got a bunch of open layups and we finished," Wall said.
Northwestern was able to get Holmen's lead back down to single digits, but junior Carter Paulson sealed the win with two baskets and two free throws.
Paulson finished with a game-high 20 points. Senior Cole Kalander added 11 points, and Hammond had eight.
"Anyone can have a game any night," Paulson said. "Our opponents never know what's coming. Our bench is phenomenal. We have people stepping up every game."
Holmen worked early in the first half to get the ball in the paint — whether on drives from Wall and Paulson or post touches from Hammond and Kalander.
Hammond scored in the paint on the game's first possession off a pick-and-roll with Kaladner, who scored twice inside to give the Vikings an early 11-3 advantage.
Holmen went back to Hammond in the post a few minutes later, and the senior's bucket put Holmen up 19-11 with 10 minutes, 57 seconds left in the half.
The Vikings were active on the defensive end, deflecting passes and converting turnovers into transition points. Northwestern had just three field goals inside the 3-point arc in the first half.
But the Tigers kept things close by hitting shots from the perimeter and making Holmen pay for allowing offensive rebounds. Northwestern made five 3s in each half.
"We knew they would be run and gun, get it inside then kick it out," Wall said. "First half we struggled a little bit, and then we picked it up and figured it out."
The Vikings led 27-24 at half before Wall and Paulson helped them pull away after the break.
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
February 13: Holmen vs. Aquinas
In this Series
COLLECTION: High school hoops: Follow the action here
-
Updated
High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team, without Eli King, wins season opener
-
High school basketball: Slow start dooms Onalaska girls in loss to fifth-ranked Reedsburg
-
Updated
WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Fielding, Compan lead La Crosse Central boys past Tomah
- 11 updates