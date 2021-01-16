Midwest Players Classic: Ryland Wall helps Holmen boys pull away from Maple Northwestern

Whenever the Holmen High School boys basketball team needed a play in the second half, senior Ryland Wall was there to provide one.

After a jumper from Maple Northwestern sophomore Jase Nelson gave the Tigers their first lead of the game, Wall responded with a jumper of his own to put the Vikings back out in front.

On Holmen's next possession, Wall finished a strong drive to the basket, and he later scored in transition to cap a run of 10 straight points from the Vikings that gave them a nine-point advantage.

Wall scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, and Holmen rode his hot hand to a 63-49 victory over Northwestern on Saturday in the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.

"I don't know if Ryland ever gets tired," said Vikings coach Ryan Meyer, whose team improved to 4-3. "Sometimes I'm asking him and he's just ready to go. He's kind of our leader. The way he's able to take control of a basketball game for us is huge."

The Tigers (8-4) looked to swing the momentum back in their favor after that Holmen 10-0 spurt, but Wall again had the answer.