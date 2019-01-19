The pace was frenetic and the style physical.
The Central High School boys basketball team ran up and down the floor with Minnehaha Academy for a solid 36 minutes on Saturday, trading dynamic plays that brought roars from an estimated crowd of 2,000 people at the La Crosse Center.
The Redhawks, who won last season’s MSHSL Class AA state championship, eventually used a scoring burst late in the second half to pull away and beat the Red Raiders 59-55 in a game that epitomized what the Midwest Players Classic has become.
Aquinas boys basketball coach Brad Reinhart helped start this showcase nine years ago with a vision of games like this. Former Aquinas coach Rick Schneider, also part of the event since its inception, said as much before the next game began.
There were alley-oops and 3-pointers made well behind the line. There were also missed dunks on breaks, but those kept the fans on the edge of their sets just as much.
The venue was loud and the crowd was eating up what was being served on the court.
Now, there will be people who think it was too physical. There was a lot of contact.
“Did you see that football game out there?” Caledonia coach Brad King asked after the game. “It was a great game. They let them play, though.”
Central junior Jordan Davis fouled out while doing a great job in stopping future Division I player — whether it be basketball or football — Jalen Suggs from going off.
Suggs, who has 22 scholarship offers in basketball and six in football, scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. But he only made 7 of 21 shots, so he worked for those points.
Jordan’s brother Johnny fought, fought and fought some more in the lane on his way to 21 points and 19 rebounds. Terrance Thompson asserted himself against another future Division I player in 7-foot Chet Holmgren, and had nine points and nine rebounds.
All of that simply wasn’t enough against an 11-2 team with both of its losses coming to MSHSL Class AAAA Hopkins. Sixth-ranked Onalaska, which is second to second-ranked Central in the MVC, will take its shot at the Redhawks during the Border Battle at East Ridge next Saturday.
The Red Raiders will say 13 turnovers were too many, but the pace of the game and Minnehaha Academy’s defense had something to do with that. Suggs and his quick hands were able to poke the ball free from Central players five times.
They also shot just 32.3 percent, but the physicality had an impact on just about every shot that was taken.
“We didn’t play the basketball we are capable of,” Jordan Davis said. “This was a tough loss for us. It shows us how much better we can be.”
But there isn’t much anyone can do to defend Holmgren on the perimeter. The sophomore looks even taller than 7 feet and showed a nice touch by making 3 of 8 attempts from the 3-point line.
“Terrance is long, but you can’t have him up in (Holmgren’s) grill every time,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “You play games like this to see new or different things, and we got that today.”
The biggest lead for either team was nine points, and Minnehaha Academy held that at 57-48 when Suggs buried a 3-pointer from the right side with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left. Central scored seven of the last nine points, but the Redhawks held on.
Like a loss earlier this season at Division 1 Brookfield Central, the outcome will likely motivate the Red Raiders. That first loss was followed by seven straight victories — two coming during a trip to Florida and another against Onalaska.
Central, which has played in three straight WIAA Division 2 state tournaments, has high expectations, and those haven’t changed after having its winning streak snapped.
“This will definitely give us motivation,” Johnny Davis said. “We played a really good team and lost by four points. There were things we could have done better, so we will be motivated.”
Fergot said his team is never happy with a loss but always appreciative of learning opportunities. He said Saturday afternoon’s game amounted to just that.
“They have an outstanding team,” Fergot said of the Redhawks. “You have to hand that to them.
“This will help us get better.”