Midwest Players Classic: The Matchups

12:25 P.M.
WEST SALEM (7-4) vs. AQUINAS (3-6): West Salem—The Panthers are back in the Classic for the first time since 2015 and on top of the Coulee Conference after beating Viroqua on Tuesday. They are led by senior David Lattos and sophomore Jack Hehli, who are consistent double-figure scorers; Aquinas—The Blugolds tried to get back on the winning track against Tomah on Friday and are led by sophomore Quinn Miskowski’s 11 ppg, who has scored 37 points in his past two games.
2 P.M.
DEFOREST (9-2) VS. OSHKOSH LOURDES (8-1): DeForest—Aquinas grad Craig Weisbrod brings a team with a three-game winning streak and six wins in the past seven games to the Center. Max Weisbrod (13.6 ppg) and Trey Schroeder (11.7) are the Norskies’ top scorers, but they are 0-3 in previous trips to the Classic. Oshkosh Lourdes—The Knights are coming off a 97-point performance and also scored 90 in a game earlier this season. Junior Preston Ruedinger averages 27.9 ppg and has made 38 3-pointers heading into his team’s debut at the Classic.
3:35 P.M.
CALEDONIA (14-0) VS. MADISON LA FOLLETTE (10-0): Caledonia—The Warriors are Minnesota’s top-ranked Class AA team and 3-2 while playing in the Classic the last five years. Senior Noah King has averaged 22.6 ppg in his last five, while sophomore brother Eli poured in 33 in a recent win over Dover-Eyota and a highlight machine. La Follette—The Lancers are ranked second in Division 1 and have wins over Sun Prairie and Madison East. Ben Probst (15.9 ppg) and Isaiah Stewart (15.5 ppg) have both topped the 20-point mark this season.
5:10 P.M.
SUN PRAIRIE (9-1) VS. ONALASKA (10-1): Sun Prairie—The Cardinals lost last season’s Division 1 state championship game and have won two straight game since an 83-76 loss to Madison La Follette. Colin Schaefer (19.2 ppg) is healthy after missing a big chunk of last season before returning for the postseason run. Scored more than 20 points in six of first nine games. Onalaska—The Hilltoppers are ranked second in Division 2 and took six straight wins into Friday’s game against Central. Onalaska’s only loss in the first 11 games was to Minnehaha (61-57). Senior Tyrell Stuttley’s 14.4 ppg led the team with Carson Arenz (13.5) not far behind.
— Todd Sommerfeldt