Midwest Players Classic: The Matchups

12:25 P.M.

WEST SALEM (7-4) vs. AQUINAS (3-6): West Salem—The Panthers are back in the Classic for the first time since 2015 and on top of the Coulee Conference after beating Viroqua on Tuesday. They are led by senior David Lattos and sophomore Jack Hehli, who are consistent double-figure scorers; Aquinas—The Blugolds tried to get back on the winning track against Tomah on Friday and are led by sophomore Quinn Miskowski’s 11 ppg, who has scored 37 points in his past two games.

2 P.M.

DEFOREST (9-2) VS. OSHKOSH LOURDES (8-1): DeForest—Aquinas grad Craig Weisbrod brings a team with a three-game winning streak and six wins in the past seven games to the Center. Max Weisbrod (13.6 ppg) and Trey Schroeder (11.7) are the Norskies’ top scorers, but they are 0-3 in previous trips to the Classic. Oshkosh Lourdes—The Knights are coming off a 97-point performance and also scored 90 in a game earlier this season. Junior Preston Ruedinger averages 27.9 ppg and has made 38 3-pointers heading into his team’s debut at the Classic.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

3:35 P.M.