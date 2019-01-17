Try 1 month for 99¢

EVENT

WHAT: Midwest Players Classic

WHERE: La Crosse Center

WHEN: Saturday. The first of 8 games tips off at 9:15 a.m. and the last at 8:20 p.m.

TICKETS: Adults are $10, students $5 and children under 5 free

COVERAGE

Go to lacrossetribune.com throughout Saturday for stories, video and photos from the La Crosse Center. Tribune sports staffers also did a podcast about the talent on hand and history of the MPC and have stories on the event itself, Onalaska’s Tyrell Stuttley and the Minnehaha Academy team on the website. Follow @SommerfeldtLAX and @ZacharyWJames on Twitter.

GIRLS SCHEDULE

Aquinas vs. Hayward, 9:15 a.m.

BOYS SCHEDULE

Aquinas vs. La Crescent, 10:50 a.m.

Logan vs. Kaukauna, 12:25 p.m.

Caledonia vs. Mineral Point, 2 p.m.

Central vs. Minnehaha Academy, 3:35 p.m.

DeLaSalle vs. Sun Prairie, 5:10 p.m.

Greendale Martin Luther vs. Minneapolis North, 6:45 p.m.

Onalaska vs. Oconomowoc, 8:20 p.m.

DON’T MISS HIM

NAME: Jalen Suggs

SCHOOL: Minnehaha Academy

CLASS: 2020

POSITION: 6-foot-4 Guard

REASON TO WATCH: Suggs has basketball offers from 22 Division I basketball programs — Notre Dame, UCLA, Gonzaga, Marquette among them — and six from Division I football programs — Ohio State, Iowa, Nebraska among those. Suggs is scoring more than 24 points per game and led the Redhawks to last year’s MSHSL Class AA basketball championship with a title win over Caledonia. He followed that up by passing for three touchdowns and rushing for one to help his co-op team with St. Paul Academy and Blake win a Class A football title in November.

— Todd Sommerfeldt

