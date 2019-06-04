Aquinas High School graduate Rudy Rott was selected 270th overall by the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB first-year player draft today.
Rott spent the last four seasons playing for Ohio University, was a ninth-round selection as a first baseman.
Rott, a left-handed hitter from Holmen, was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball this season after batting .382 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI for the Bobcats (20-34). He had 18 doubles among his 81 hits and finished with a .618 slugging average and .464 on-base average.
For more on this story, visit lacrossetribune.com later today.