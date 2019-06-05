ROCHESTER, Minn. — The La Crescent High School baseball team is headed to the MSHSL state tournament after impeccable pitching led to two victories over powerhouse Caledonia on Tuesday.
The Lancers blanked the Warriors 3-0 and 5-0 to win the Section 1AA championship at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Cade McCool took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of the second game and held Caledonia scoreless through the second out of the seventh. Isaac Petersen came on to get the last out — with two runners aboard — after McCool reached his pitch limit and send the Lancers (21-5) to their first state tournament since 2011.
The Warriors (19-4) suffered their second and third losses to La Crescent this season and were trying to qualify for their second straight state tournament.
A loss in the sub-section tournament forced the Lancers to beat Caledonia twice on Tuesday to qualify for the state field. They did it without allowing a run.
La Crescent, which has lost five games by a total of nine runs, took control of the second game when one hit and two Caledonia errors led to two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Jess Fechner had an RBI single with two outs in the sixth, and McCool added an RBI single during a two-run seventh for the 5-0 victory.
Caledonia also put two runners on but failed to score in the bottom of the sixth.