MSHSL boys basketball: Andrew Kunelius makes most of expanded role for Caledonia

The results have spoken for themselves — Kunelius made three triples in Saturday’s win over Byron and four the week before against Dover-Eyota — and his newfound consistency from deep has opened up driving lanes as defenders try to take away open looks. Once in the paint, the 6-foot-3 guard puts his size and strength to use.

“When he’s patient, he’s hard to stop in there,” Brad King said.

As the season has worn on, more and more teams have tried to neutralize Kunelius, which in turn opens things up for the rest of the Warriors, who already have no trouble scoring.

And even if Kunelius is struggling to get shots to fall, he’s able to impact the game in other ways — much like he did a season ago. He has remained a solid defender and rebounder while proving to be an efficient passer; twice in the first half against Byron he found Koepke in transition for a 3.

Kunelius also showed on Saturday that he’s able to work his way out of a mini-shooting slump.

He missed his first few shots and made only one field goal in the first half but fought his way into the lane and earned trips to the free-throw line, which seemed to help him find a rhythm before finishing with a game-high 21 points.