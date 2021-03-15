MSHSL boys basketball: Andrew Kunelius makes most of expanded role for Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Andrew Kunelius describes his role a season ago as being the Caledonia High School boys basketball team’s “gritty guy,” willing to lean on his defense and rebounding while his teammates paced the Warriors’ vaunted offense.
Caledonia coach Brad King says the senior guard doesn’t give himself enough credit for his ability to put the ball in the hoop and points to his strong play down the stretch, including a pair of double-digit performances in the postseason.
What both can agree on, though, is that Kunelius has taken his scoring to another level this season.
After being an option behind the likes of Noah King, Eli King, Sam Privet and Austin Klug last year, Kunelius is now one of the team's top scorers at about 17 points per game. His emergence is part of why the Warriors (17-1) carry a 15-game winning streak into the postseason, which begins Tuesday with an MSHSL Section 1AA first-round game against Winona Cotter.
“The hardest thing, for anybody, is to knock down the shots that are that important,” said Brad King, whose team is the top seed in its section. “He’s done a great job of that all year, whether it’s take his time, get into the paint and score a bucket or whether it’s knock down a 3-pointer that we need.
“You can do a lot of things, but if you can’t get that ball to go in the hole, it’s hard. But, man, he’s done a great job for us.”
Kunelius was already expected to take a step forward this season with the graduation of Noah King, but the loss of junior standout Eli King to a knee injury before Caledonia’s first game created a bigger hole in the team’s returning offensive production.
And while Kunelius is the first to say he can’t and doesn’t make up that difference on his own — Privet and Klug are reliable scorers, as are senior forward Casey Schultz and junior guard Jackson Koepke — his teammates have noticed his growth.
“His jump from last year to this year is amazing,” said Privet, a senior forward and Northern Michigan commit. “... He’s just really aggressive, really strong with the ball, great defender. Just a team player, good guy on offense who knows what the team needs.”
Kunelius credits his offseason work and believes he’s more effective in the lane because of the time he spent in the weight room. His biggest improvement, though, has come from beyond the arc.
Kunelius felt like his 3-point shooting was lacking last season, so he touched up his form and made it a point to quicken his release as he put in hour after hour at the hoop at his house.
“Every night, if I’m just bored at 8 o’clock at night, (I’d) just go out and shoot for an hour and a half, which is nice when you’ve got that luxury,” Kunelius said.
The results have spoken for themselves — Kunelius made three triples in Saturday’s win over Byron and four the week before against Dover-Eyota — and his newfound consistency from deep has opened up driving lanes as defenders try to take away open looks. Once in the paint, the 6-foot-3 guard puts his size and strength to use.
“When he’s patient, he’s hard to stop in there,” Brad King said.
As the season has worn on, more and more teams have tried to neutralize Kunelius, which in turn opens things up for the rest of the Warriors, who already have no trouble scoring.
And even if Kunelius is struggling to get shots to fall, he’s able to impact the game in other ways — much like he did a season ago. He has remained a solid defender and rebounder while proving to be an efficient passer; twice in the first half against Byron he found Koepke in transition for a 3.
Kunelius also showed on Saturday that he’s able to work his way out of a mini-shooting slump.
He missed his first few shots and made only one field goal in the first half but fought his way into the lane and earned trips to the free-throw line, which seemed to help him find a rhythm before finishing with a game-high 21 points.
“Like Brad says, if you ever have an open 3, shoot it. Or if you don’t, just attack right away,” Kunelius said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to attack and you’ve got to go full out when you’re going to the hoop.”
And as Kunelius earned the attention of opponents, he also gained more interest from college programs. He recently committed to UW-Superior and said he’s excited to play for Greg Polkowski.
“He’s really turned the program around, and I really think it’s a program on the rise,” Kunelius said.
But for now, Kunelius’ focus is on the 16th-seeded Ramblers.
Cotter is 1-17 and averages just 43.4 points per game to Caledonia’s 81.3. The Warriors beat the Ramblers twice this season — 73-38 on Feb. 2 and 86-63 on March 8 — and have their sights set on a state tournament run after the COVID-19 pandemic cut last season short.
“We’ve got some tough teams in our section,” Kunelius said. “It’s going to be a dogfight, but hopefully we can put it all together.”