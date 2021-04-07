MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia advances to Class AA state championship with win over Minneapolis North

The Caledonia High School boys basketball team earned a berth in the MSHSL Class AA state title game by beating Minneapolis North 60-55 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Warriors (23-1) led 30-21 at the half and held a 43-30 advantage with 11 minutes, 10 seconds to play, but the Polars (15-2) seemed to make a run every time Caledonia was on the verge of pulling away.

Senior guard Austin Klug gave the Warriors a 55-49 lead with 1:22 left, but Minneapolis North senior forward Davon Townley Jr. scored four straight points — first off an offensive rebound, then in transition after a Caledonia turnover — to cut the Warriors' lead to 55-53 with 51 seconds to play.

Klug had a chance to push that lead back to four points after he was fouled and went to the free-throw line, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one. Townley came down with the rebound, but Caledonia senior forward Casey Schultz dove from behind Townley to force a turnover.

The Warriors then made enough free throws down the stretch — two from senior guard Andrew Kunelius and three from senior forward Sam Privet — to earn the win.

Klug finished with 14 points to lead Caledonia, while junior guards Jackson Koepke and Ja'Shon Simpson added 13 and 11 points, respectively.