MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia advances to Class AA state championship with win over Minneapolis North
MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia advances to Class AA state championship with win over Minneapolis North

  Updated
Warriors advance

Caledonia's Jackson Koepke (10) and Casey Schultz (2) defend against St. Croix Prep during Wednesday's MSHSL Class AA quarterfinal game at Rochester Mayo. The Warriors won. For more on their tournament journey, go to lacrossetribune.com.

 Craig Johnson

The Caledonia High School boys basketball team earned a berth in the MSHSL Class AA state title game by beating Minneapolis North 60-55 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Warriors (23-1) led 30-21 at the half and held a 43-30 advantage with 11 minutes, 10 seconds to play, but the Polars (15-2) seemed to make a run every time Caledonia was on the verge of pulling away.

Senior guard Austin Klug gave the Warriors a 55-49 lead with 1:22 left, but Minneapolis North senior forward Davon Townley Jr. scored four straight points — first off an offensive rebound, then in transition after a Caledonia turnover — to cut the Warriors' lead to 55-53 with 51 seconds to play.

Klug had a chance to push that lead back to four points after he was fouled and went to the free-throw line, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one. Townley came down with the rebound, but Caledonia senior forward Casey Schultz dove from behind Townley to force a turnover.

The Warriors then made enough free throws down the stretch — two from senior guard Andrew Kunelius and three from senior forward Sam Privet — to earn the win.

Klug finished with 14 points to lead Caledonia, while junior guards Jackson Koepke and Ja'Shon Simpson added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Despite a number of missed layups, the Warriors raced out to a 10-0 lead in the first half.

Simpson drove into the lane before shaking his defender with an up-and-under move for the game's first field goal. Koepke knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner, Simpson scored again in the lane, and Klug found Koepke on a backdoor cut for an easy layup.

Caledonia forced seven turnovers before the Polars had attempted two shots, but Minneapolis North was able to find a rhythm.

An 8-0 run cut the Warriors' lead to 10-8 with 11 minutes, 58 seconds left in the first half, and a floater from Willie Wilson tied the game at 12.

But Caledonia responded with a run of its own, capped by another triple from Koepke from the left corner, to go up 25-14 with 3:38 left in the half.

This story will be updated.

The Caledonia High School boys basketball team secured its ninth MSHSL Class AA state appearance by beating fourth-ranked Stewartville 78-61 on March 24, 2021.
Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

