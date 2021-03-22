MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia escapes with win over P-E-M to advance to section final

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Jackson Koepke’s pass was behind a cutting Austin Klug, and the Caledonia High School boys basketball team’s two-point lead was immediately in jeopardy with about 20 seconds to play.
Conner Schumacher took the fruit of P-E-M’s full-court press the other way and dished to Blake Herber, but his layup rimmed out and into the outstretched arms of the Warriors’ Casey Schultz.
The senior forward was fouled, putting Caledonia back in the same spot it was just seven seconds before.
And the Warriors didn’t make the same mistake twice.
Senior guard Andrew Kunelius again inbounded the ball to Koepke in the corner, where he was trapped. Koepke calmly moved the ball upcourt to Schultz, who reversed it back to Kunelius.
Kunelius then sent a pass up the sideline to Klug, who quickly found senior forward Sam Privet at the end of the press break for a layup.
Caledonia struggled to make shots and committed costly turnovers, but the Warriors executed when it mattered as they escaped with a 59-55 win over the Bulldogs in Monday night’s MSHSL Section 1AA semifinal at Rochester Mayo.
“We came out with a win in the end. We’ve got to be happy to do that,” said Privet, who led the team with 15 points. “It wasn’t our greatest game, but we got it done in the end, so I guess that’s all that matters now.”
The usually potent Caledonia (20-1) offense rarely looked in sync, while P-E-M (15-6) controlled the pace and largely handled the Warriors’ defensive pressure. But the victory advances Caledonia to the section final, where it will meet Stewartville, which beat Lake City 62-56 in the other semifinal.
The section final — a rematch of a Feb. 5 game that the Warriors won 72-60 — will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rochester Century.
“I’ve got to tip my hat to Plainview,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “... Flat out, they brought it. Their effort was fantastic, and I think they outplayed us. I think they played harder than we did, and we just made enough plays there at the end of the game.”
Most of those came on the defensive end, and two key ones were made by Schultz.
With about 1 minute, 15 seconds to play, Schultz knocked the ball out of Bulldogs sophomore Aeron Stevens’ hands and won the scramble for the loose ball. And, of course, he pulled down Herber’s missed layup to give the Warriors possession with 16 seconds to play.
“That’s kind of my role on the team, I feel like — defense, rebounding,” said Schultz, who also had 12 points.
“That last rebound is a 50-50 ball. If they get it, they probably do end up tying the game,” King added. “... Those are the difference-makers in a four-point game.”
After Schultz’s steal, the teams traded turnovers before Privet scored inside on a baseline-out-of-bounds play to give Caledonia a 57-50 lead with about 40 seconds left.
But P-E-M junior Peyton Schumacher responded with a step-back 3-pointer from near the top of the key, and Klug turned the ball over on the ensuing possession. Herber, who led all scorers with 16 points, was fouled on a layup attempt and made both free throws to cut the Warriors' lead to 57-55 with 23 seconds to play.
Then came the errant pass, Schultz’s rebound and Privet’s final layup.
“We just became passive at the end with the five-point lead or three-point or two-point — whatever it was,” King said. “We were just passive, and normally we’re just not that way.”
Caledonia was certainly aggressive out of the gates but couldn’t get its shots to fall — whether from in the paint or beyond the arc. Schultz gave the Warriors their first lead of the game via a pair of free throws with 12:14 left in the first half, but Herber answered with five straight points.
A few minutes later, Koepke sparked a 10-2 run that put Caledonia in front 20-16 with 3:17 left in the half.
Koepke finished with 12 points, and Klug added 11. Kunelius was limited to five points.
The Warriors led 26-24 at the break but managed only four points in the first five minutes of the second half. The Bulldogs took advantage and grabbed a 34-30 lead with 13:40 to play.
Koepke and Schultz then helped Caledonia find its footing.
Koepke buried a corner 3, and Schultz put back an offensive rebound — the first of 10 unanswered points from the Warriors.
Koepke followed with a steal and threaded a pass to Kunelius on the break for a layup. Another steal led to a three-point play from Privet, and Klug knocked down a 3 to give Caledonia a 43-38 lead with 9:50 left.
P-E-M tied the game at 47 with 6:01 to play, but Koepke answered with another triple to give the Warriors the lead for good.
“(Koepke) played great,” Schultz said. “We weren’t really hitting the shots, so for him to come in and hit some big time shots is really important.”
And now, Caledonia will turn its focus to Stewartville while looking to clean up Monday’s mistakes.
“They’re a great team, great program,” Privet said. “... We’ve got to execute better than we did tonight, that’s for sure.”