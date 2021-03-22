MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia escapes with win over P-E-M to advance to section final

After Schultz’s steal, the teams traded turnovers before Privet scored inside on a baseline-out-of-bounds play to give Caledonia a 57-50 lead with about 40 seconds left.

But P-E-M junior Peyton Schumacher responded with a step-back 3-pointer from near the top of the key, and Klug turned the ball over on the ensuing possession. Herber, who led all scorers with 16 points, was fouled on a layup attempt and made both free throws to cut the Warriors' lead to 57-55 with 23 seconds to play.

Then came the errant pass, Schultz’s rebound and Privet’s final layup.

“We just became passive at the end with the five-point lead or three-point or two-point — whatever it was,” King said. “We were just passive, and normally we’re just not that way.”

Caledonia was certainly aggressive out of the gates but couldn’t get its shots to fall — whether from in the paint or beyond the arc. Schultz gave the Warriors their first lead of the game via a pair of free throws with 12:14 left in the first half, but Herber answered with five straight points.

A few minutes later, Koepke sparked a 10-2 run that put Caledonia in front 20-16 with 3:17 left in the half.

Koepke finished with 12 points, and Klug added 11. Kunelius was limited to five points.