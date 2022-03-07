MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia handles Triton in Section 1AA quarterfinals

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team began its quest for a third straight trip to the MSHSL state tournament with a 70-53 win over Triton in the Section 1AA quarterfinals on Monday night.

The top-seeded Warriors, who improved to 25-1, will play the winner of fourth-seeded La Crescent-Hokah and fifth-seeded Lewiston-Altura on Saturday.

Iowa State commit Eli King led Caledonia with 26 points, including 15 in the second half as the Warriors built on their 38-29 halftime lead.

Ja'Shon Simpson added 13 points, and Jackson Koepke had 12 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0