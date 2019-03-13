ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team overcame a slow start but couldn’t put away St. Charles in an MSHSL Section 1AA semifinal at the Mayo Civic Arena on Wednesday.
The second-seeded Warriors received 31 points from junior Noah King, but Kooper Vaughn made two free throws with 6.4 seconds left to give the Saints a 65-63 victory and spot in the section championship,
Caledonia (23-6) had won eight straight games and beat St. Charles during the regular season. The teams swapped the lead back and forth in the second half before sixth-seeded St. Charles (19-7) hit the last free throws.
The Warriors came back from a 17-5 deficit to take a 30-28 halftime lead behind 10 points from King and six from Austin Klug made a 3-pointer that gave Caledonia its first lead at 25-24.
Klug ended up with nine points for the Warriors, who also received six from Eli King.
Caledonia tied the game at 61 and again at 63 before missing the final shot of the game in an attempt to force overtime.
Lake City 61, La Crescent 43
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Lancers, who won 15 of their final 18 games, came up short against the section’s top seed.
Lake City outscored La Crescent (19-8) by 12 points in the second half to extend a 27-21 halftime lead and was led by a game-high 23 points from Nathan Heise. Reid Gastner added 19.
Luke Schwartzhoff scored 14 points to lead the Lancers, who also received eight from Zach Todd and seven from Isaac Petersen.