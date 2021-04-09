MSHSL boys basketball: Caledonia looking for first state title since 1997

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Morgan, a 6-foot-9 forward who is committed to North Dakota State, is a double-double machine and averages about 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. Ryan Dufault, a 6-foot guard, averages more than 15 points and seven assists per game and is a preferred walk-on at St. Thomas.

Morgan and Dufault were candidates for the Mr. Basketball Minnesota honor, while 6-5 senior forward Kyreese Willingham, a Minnesota State-Mankato commit, also adds more than 15 points per game. Those three accounted for 80% of Waseca’s scoring in its semifinal win.

“It’s almost impossible to overlook any of those three guys,” King said. “You don’t really get to focus on one of them; it’s kind of a collective effort out of all five of our guys to contain those three.”

King said the Bluejays like to utilize pick-and-rolls and handoffs as the basis for their offense, while Morgan gets plenty of post touches and Willingham is dangerous off the dribble and from beyond the arc.

Communication will be key, King said, not only as Caledonia works to limit Morgan, Dufault and Willingham, but also so the team can keep track of the likes of seniors Matt Seberson and Zach Hoehn, both of whom are capable of scoring in double figures.