The Caledonia High School girls basketball team is headed to the MSHSL Class AA state semifinals.
The fourth-seeded Warriors jumped out to a quick lead against fifth-seeded proctor and held on for a 56-44 victory in a quarterfinal Wednesday at Williams Arena.
The Warriors (25-4) will put their 21-game winning streak on the line Thursday with a game against top-seeded Roseau (29-2) at 6 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena. The Rams have won 22 straight games after beating Redwood Valley 75-74 in their quarterfinal.
Senior Katie Tornstrom had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Caledonia, which led 31-22 after one half and received all but two of its points from the starting lineup.
Ashley Schroeder added 13 points and five rebounds, while Heidi Bolduan had 10 points and four rebounds.
Tornstrom made 5 of 10 attempts from the 3-point line, and the Warriors made 19 of 27 free throws. The Warriors also held Proctor’s leading scorer, Sam Pogatchnik, to six points and five rebounds after she entered with averages of 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.
Caledonia made the most of 16 Proctor turnovers and by converting them into 17 points while maintaining control of the lead throughout the game.
Proctor managed to put together a run early in the first half and get to within 34-30 with 12 minutes, 38 seconds left, but Tornstrom followed with a layup, and Schroeder followed it with a 3-pointer.
Tornstromo then completed an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer for a 42-30 lead with 9:27 left.