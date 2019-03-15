MINNEAPOLIS — It didn’t matter that Katie Tornstrom wasn’t having her best night shooting from the outside. When she grabbed a second-half rebound, dribbled down the floor and saw an opening, she let it fly.
The 3-pointer she hit gave the Caledonia High School girls basketball team a cushion it never gave up in the MSHSL Class AA state semifinal, and the Warriors advanced to the title game with a 65-55 win over top-seeded Roseau on Friday at Williams Arena.
Caledonia (26-4) — winners of 22 consecutive games — will play the winner of the St. Peter-Minnehaha Academy semifinal in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“The girls executed the game plan tonight, we wanted (Roseau’s Katie Borowicz) taking deep shots and not to get into the lane,” Caledonia coach Scott Sorenson said. “Our goal was to make them make some tough shots, with a hand in their face. They made some, but we did a good job contesting.”
The Warriors trailed 33-25 at halftime, but took control in the second half with an 11-0 run that featured six Roseau (29-3) turnovers. Roseau didn’t score for more than 5 minutes.
An aggressive 2-3 zone defense helped the Warriors clamp down on Katie and Kacie Borowicz. The sisters combined for 70 points in the quarterfinal, but were held to nine (3 of 13 shooting) and 28 (11 of 26), respectively, by Caledonia. Katie fouled out in the closing minutes, and Roseau committed 20 turnovers.
“We started out in a 1-3-1 zone, which we hadn’t done all year. At halftime, we talked about it and kind of said, ‘Go with what got us here,’ and that was the 2-3,” Sorenson said. “I think our girls were more comfortable in that and read the passing lanes better, which got us some layups.”
Tornstrom, a senior, struggled from the field, scoring 13 points on 3 of 16 shooting. Senior Heidi Bolduan picked up the scoring slack, tallying 24 points, and Tornstrom made an impact with her rebounding. She had a game-high 12 rebounds for Caledonia. Ashley Schroeder added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Kaitlin Conniff had 11 points and seven rebounds.
“I’ve got a ton of confidence in all of them,” Sorenson said. “Heidi made her first shot and extended the defense, then got to the rim. We kind of needed that tonight with Katie’s shot not falling. But that’s the maturity of Katie, when her shot wasn’t falling, she still got in there and got rebounds, what she calls, ‘Beast Mode’ rebounds.”