MINNEAPOLIS — The Caledonia High School girls basketball team looked set for yet another tight battle down the stretch in its MSHSL Class AA state championship game Saturday at Williams Arena.
But after the sixth tie of the game occurred with 6 minutes, 11 seconds remaining, Minnehaha Academy was able to get its offense in gear, and pulled away with a 72-63 win.
It was Minnehaha’s first state title in 2010.
Ashley Schroeder’s layup with 57 seconds left got Caledonia within 66-63, but Minnehaha secured three offensive rebounds on the next possession before scoring a layup and then sunk its four free-throw chances down the stretch.
Schroeder led Caledonia (26-5) with 21 points, including an 11-for-11 performance at the free-throw line. Senior Katie Tornstrom had 19 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, while Kaitlin conniff had 16 points and nine rebounds. The Warriors shot 26.8 percent from the field.
Taytum Rhoades scored a game-high 29 points to lead Minnehaha (25-6), made 11 3-pointers as a team. Mia Curtis made six of those 3s for 18 points.