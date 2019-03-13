The Caledonia High School girls basketball team was missing a key piece of the puzzle during the first leg of its season, and it showed.
The Warriors certainly weren’t bad during the first eight games of the season, but they didn’t appear to be a team that was headed toward the MSHSL state tournament a few months later.
My, how things have changed.
Fourth-seeded Caledonia (24-4) is now one of the hottest teams in the state as it takes a 20-game winning streak into a Class AA quarterfinal against fifth-seeded Proctor (24-6) at Williams Arena on Wednesday. The game tips off at 8 p.m.
The Warriors are a different group than they were when they were 4-4 and heading into a game at St. Charles n Dec. 21. Caledonia beat the Saints 61-56 and have done nothing but when ever since.
“We had four losses due to our point guard Ashley Schroeder not playing during that time,” Caledonia coach Scott Sorenson said. “She’s a guard that can do everything. We didn’t know we would get her back (after recovering from a stress fracture), and once we did get her back, we got a little bit deeper. When she came back, that added another dimension”
Schroeder is a third-year starter and missed the second half of her volleyball season and the beginning of basketball season due to the stress fracture. Although the team was faring evenly against tough opponents such as Waukon, Iowa and Stewartville, Minn., it was still missing the crucial piece of Schroeder.
The senior has contributed to the Warriors success by being a tough defender while also putting up strong offensive numbers, including an 18-point game in the Warriors’ 73-27 win against Lewiston-Altura.
At first, Schroeder was allowed just 10 minutes of playing time per game before getting cleared to play for as long as needed. Evening though getting back into the game was a slow process, it didn’t bother her.
“Right away I was super excited to get any time at all,” she said. “I didn’t even care that I didn’t get as much time as I normally would. There were a few days when I was remembering and wishing I could be out there more, but getting back to it at all was a great feeling.”
While just returning to the floor was a great feeling, helping the team to the state tournament for the first time since 2011 was even better.
The Warriors typically start four seniors, all of whom have been dreaming of making it this deep into the postseason since sixth grade, according to Schroeder.
Senior Katie Tornstrom has been leading the pack with her jaw-dropping offense. Tornstrom averages 21.7 points per game and has scored more than 40 a couple of times.
She has also made 100 3-pointers, is shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc and averages 9.2 rebounds.
Senior Kaitlin Conniff also averages 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds and senior Heidi Bolduan 9.6 points and 4.6 rebounds for Caledonia. Each added big games throughout the season to take pressure off of Tornstrom.
That trio now prepares to lead its team in another step forward.
“It was a little hard to believe at first,” Schroeder said of securing a spot at state. “This has been a goal of ours (the seniors) since sixth grade because we would always say, ‘Our senior year we want to go to state.’
“It’s just been so exciting, exhilarating and almost unbelievable.”