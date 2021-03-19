MSHSL Section 1AA boys basketball: Caledonia cruises past Goodhue in quarterfinals

But a basket by Andrew Kunelius, two 3-pointers by Austin Klug and another 3 by Privet quickly gave the Warriors a 14-4 lead.

The Wldcats cut their deficit to less than 10 points just one more time, but scoring wasn't easy against the Caledonia defense.Goodhue got the ball inside to 6-foot-5 junior Dane Wojcik plenty of times, but Privet, Klug and others made it nearly impossible to convert.

The Warriors were very active defensively, creating turnovers with traps and tipping away several Goodhue passes on the wing and in the paint.

"We were really vocal," said Privet, who scored 15 points. "Everybody talked and made sure we were all on the same page. We made sure we switched screens and didn't give up anything easy."

Klug scored 14 of his game-high 22 in the first half, which ended with Caledonia on top 40-21. Privet and Klug both finished on conversions at the rim and were fouled late in the half. Privet made his free throw, but Klug missed his.

The Warriors capitalized on offensive rebounds but also made a point to push tempo in a game between teams that like to do very different things.

"They like to play slow, and they are very fundamental," Klug said of the Wildcats. "We had to speed them up and play at our pace.