MSHSL state boys basketball: Caledonia stopped by Waseca in title game

After a pair of missed free throws from Waseca — which went 0-for-3 at the line in the final two minutes — Caledonia (23-2) had the ball with a minute left. In an effort to kill the clock, the Warriors came out of the timeout running a dribble handoff at the top of the key. Koepke took the ball and appeared to have an opening to attack the rim, but with close to 40 seconds left, Koepke pulled it out before losing possession.

“It’s difficult at that point in the game when you are trying to do things a little bit differently,” King said. “Then there was a lot of contact going on at the same time, so it’s just one of those things where we had different opportunities over the course of the game to do things maybe better too.

The St. Thomas commit ended up scoring Waseca’s final eight points after Caledonia took a 43-42 lead with 7:51 left. He was spectacular throughout the night, finishing with a team-high 23 points to go along with five steals and five rebounds. He was the only member of the Blue Jays’ three-headed monsters to finish in double figures.

The Warriors held 6-foot-9 North Dakota State commit Andrew Morgan to just nine points — 11 below his season average — and also shut down Minnesota State-Mankato commit Kyreese Willingham to just four points. Morgan is one of five finalist for Minnesota Mr. Basketball.