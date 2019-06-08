ST. PAUL, Minn. — Caledonia/Spring Grove senior Jack Beardmore found the podium twice Saturday at the MSHSL Class A state track and field meet.
His 100-meter dash time of 11.14 seconds was good for second just behind Providence Academy’s Max Peckenschneider (11.0). In the 200, Beardmore took fifth, again behind the winner Peckenschneider, in 22.68 seconds.
Beardmore jumped three spots from his seed slot in the 100, and one in the 200. While that part was positive, Beardmore was hoping to overtake Peckenschneider in the 100.
“I thought I ran a good race. Obviously, I wanted to get first, I’m kind of mad about that,” he said. “(Peckenscheinder) was the only guy who ran a sub-11 in the prelims and I thought I could do it today.”
Beardmore said he was happy that his start out of the blocks was better in the 100, and that he was able to manage the pressure of the state stage well after knowing the feeling from being on Caledonia’s Class AA champion football team.
“There is pressure. I’ve learned how to deal with it. I learned through football — four-time state championships in football,” he said. “I’ve learned to deal with the pressure over the years. It doesn’t get to me too much, but it’s there.”