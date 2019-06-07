ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jack Beardmore will have a chance to bring home a pair of medals at the MSHSL Class A state track and field meet on Saturday at Hamline University.
The Caledonia/Spring Grove senior will compete in the 100- and 200-meter dashes after posting strong enough qualifying runs in the preliminary races held on Friday. In the 100, Beardmore is seeded fifth after finishing in 11.15 seconds, and in the 200 he’s seeded sixth after a 22.77-second prelim.
Beardmore will be looking to chase down the same opponent in both races — Providence Academy’s Max Peckenschneider. Peckenschneider is the top seed in both races after running a 10.91 in the 100, and 22.24 in the 200.
Beardmore said he wasn’t happy with his start in the 100, which slowed his time.
“My reaction to the gun wasn’t great. I know if I can’t see people, I got a really good start. I know when I see people on my sides coming out of the blocks, I didn’t have a good start,” Beardmore said. “I just need to work on my reaction to the gun, drive harder, and transition into my top speed.”
He said that his 200 performance was one of his best this season, and hopes he can improve it on Saturday.
Performing on the state level isn’t new for Beardmore, who was a key piece for the Caledonia football team’s state title runs the past two seasons as a running back and linebacker. He rushed for 832 yards and eight touchdowns this year.
La Crescent sophomore Amanda Iverson didn’t qualify for the finals in the Class A girls 100. Her time of 12.97 seconds was good for 15th of the 18 competitors, but she needed at least a 12.77 to qualify.