MSHSL state wrestling: Brandon Ross places second to lead Caledonia/Houston

ST. PAUL -- A second-place finish by sophomore Brandon Ross highlighted a big weekend for the Caledonia/Houston co-op wrestling team.

Ross, a sophomore, won his first three matches in the Class A 120-pound bracket, but Sibley East's Drayden Morton beat Ross 3-0 for the championship Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Ross (34-6) set himself up for the title match by winning three close bouts, but third-ranked Morton (27-3) shut him out in the final. Morton advanced to the final with a win over second-ranked Kelvin Andrade-Ponce of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City.

Ross opened with a 6-3 decision over Wadena-Deer Creek's Simon Snyder (36-12)and beat Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove's Ayden Horner (50-4), who was ranked first, 11-9, in the quarterfinal round.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He then beat Crookston's Zach Brown (35-11) 3-1 to get his championship shot.

Senior Alec Francis (32-8) added to that performance by placing sixth at 285.

Francis won three matches and lost three, coming up on the short end of a fifth-place match to Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Tanner Berghuis by pin.