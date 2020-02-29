MSHSL state wrestling: Brandon Ross places second to lead Caledonia/Houston

ST. PAUL -- A second-place finish by sophomore Brandon Ross highlighted a big weekend for the Caledonia/Houston co-op wrestling team.
Ross, a sophomore, won his first three matches in the Class A 120-pound bracket, but Sibley East's Drayden Morton beat Ross 3-0 for the championship Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Ross (34-6) set himself up for the title match by winning three close bouts, but third-ranked Morton (27-3) shut him out in the final. Morton advanced to the final with a win over second-ranked Kelvin Andrade-Ponce of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City.
Ross opened with a 6-3 decision over Wadena-Deer Creek's Simon Snyder (36-12)and beat Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove's Ayden Horner (50-4), who was ranked first, 11-9, in the quarterfinal round.
He then beat Crookston's Zach Brown (35-11) 3-1 to get his championship shot.
Senior Alec Francis (32-8) added to that performance by placing sixth at 285.
Francis won three matches and lost three, coming up on the short end of a fifth-place match to Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Tanner Berghuis by pin.
He was knocked into the consolation bracket by a quarterfinal loss to Berghuis and responded by winning two straight matches -- one by pin.
Tucker Ginther (28-13, 126), Isaac Denstad (34-7, 152) and Jack Strub (27-10, 170) also qualified for the Warriors.
All three made it to the second round of the consolation bracket.