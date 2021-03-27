MSHSL state wrestling: Caledonia's Brandon Ross wins Class A gold

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- Finishing second in any state tournament is an impressive accomplishment.

But it can also be a good source of motivation should another chance at winning present itself.

Brandon Ross forced his way into a second chance at an MSHSL Class A championship Saturday and made good on the attempt during a unique MSHSL Class A state tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday.

Ross, a Caledonia/Houston junior, won three matches in the span of about four hours and beat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's Ryan Jensen 6-1 in the finals to win the 120-pound title.

The championship completes a 31-0 season and follows up a second-place finish at the same weight when Ross was a sophomore.

"I just wanted to come back to the state tournament and win," Ross said.

That he did with an impressive performance that included a pin and two decisions over over wrestlers with a combined record of 89-19.

Ross started with a pin against Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kaleb Lochner (2 minutes, 48 seconds) and followed that up with an 8-3 semifinal win over Border West's Eli Larson.