MSHSL votes to move football, volleyball to spring; individual sports to start on time

"Other people, I guess, are convinced it will be different in the spring, and I'm not. It's a virus, and I guess it is what it is. I'll say this. I guess I wish we would be (as) obsessive with fighting the drug and alcohol and suicide problems among our youth."

Fruechte did appreciate the chance to hold practices this fall because it would allow the coaches and players to continue seeing each other. The relationships within the program have long been as important as football to Fruechte, and he is happy that they will continue in the coming months rather than after a long delay.

"I guess a little bit in shock," Winona Senior High football coach John Cassellius said via text when asked about Tuesday's news. "When you look at statistics in the US for positive tests and the fact that some sports are a go for a normal start with some modifications to their season. I think it will put some athletes in a tough spot with practicing int he fall as they may be a multi-sport athlete and being asked to do multiple things. I worry a little bit too about fatigue and in the athletes if they are a football player and a three-sport athlete and what their second half of the year could look like.