ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia/Houston wrestling team crowned one champion and had five second-place finishers in qualifying six for the upcoming MSHSL individual state meet.
Senior Kyle Cavanaugh (36-0) won all three of his matches at 145 pounds to lead the Warriors in the 1A section meet Saturday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
Eighth-grader Tucker Ginther (23-15, 113 pounds), junior Isaac Denstad (33-10, 152), senior Payton Schott (31-11, 170), senior Nick McCabe (7-3, 220) and junior Alec Francis (28-11, 285) all finished second with Ginther, Denstad, Schott and Francis winning second-place matches.
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 28-March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Denstad was down 4-3 in the third period but an escape and takedown put him back in control for a 6-5 victory over Chatfield’s Nathan Goldsmith in the qualifying match.
Ginther won his qualifying match by pin, and Schott used a late takedown for a 4-2 victory over Chatfield’s Davontae Goldsmith in his qualifying match.