ST. PAUL -- Once Kyle Cavanaugh got past the initial shock of what happened in the first period, he settled in for what he believed would be a long battle.
The Caledonia High School senior was correct when it came to the final opponent of his MSHSL career -- Medford’s Willie Von Ruden -- at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday night.
Von Ruden was quick, he was long and he was skilled.
And he opened eyes all around the Xcel when he took Cavanaugh down in the first period of their Class A 145-pound championship wrestling match.
But being the champion he became as a junior, Cavanaugh didn’t panic and maneuvered his way through a 5-4 victory that made him a two-time champ and undefeated one at that with a 40-0 record.
“(Von Ruden) ankle-picked him,” Caledonia/Houston coach Shay Mahoney said. “Second time he was taken down all season. The first was at Bi-State and the second here.”
Cavanaugh said he was surprised at giving up the points but knew he was facing a quality opponent. Cavanaugh entered the match ranked first by The Guillotine, and Von Ruden (32-2) was second.
“He was really quick and good on his feet,” Cavanaugh said of Von Ruden. “I was kind of shocked that he he took me down, though.”
Cavanaugh escaped to tighten things up and escaped from the bottom in the second period to tie the match. Then things got interesting in the third period.
Cavanaugh let Von Ruden go at the whistle to face a 3-2 deficit moving forward.
The two battled on their feet for more than a minute with Cavanaugh pushing the action. A warning for stalling on Von Ruden in the second period then caught up with him.
The referee decided to award Cavanaugh the tying point on a stall as Cavanaugh shot in for a single-leg takedown. Three points were awarded after Cavanaugh took Von Ruden to the mat, and he thought he had a one-point lead instead of two.
When Von Ruden escaped with about 25 seconds left, Cavanaugh thought the two would be heading for overtime.
“It was intense at the end,” Mahoney said. “Kyle didn’t know right away that the stall was called.”
“It was confusing because I heard everyone yelling that I was ahead,” Cavanaugh said. “I didn’t know I was, so I was trying to hang on for dear life.”
The win completes a high school career that included three appearances in the finals and two championships. Cavanaugh was a runner-up as a 106-pound eighth-grader and won at 138 pounds last year.
His college plans are still undetermined, but Saturday’s outcome gave him quite a send off.
“It’s bittersweet,” Cavanaugh said. “Last year, I won 11-1, and this one was harder, but I still got it.”