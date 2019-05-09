Mikey Miller had a big hit in the first inning for the Central High School baseball team, and the Red Raiders did enough the rest of the way to make it stick.
In a white-knuckle MVC game against Logan at Copeland Park, Central came away with a 3-2 victory despite not scoring after Miller’s three-run triple got them on the board. After a fielder’s choice, an error and a walk loaded the bases, Miller cleared them with a rope to the outfield wall.
It was part of a two-hit day for Miller, but the rest of the Central offense had trouble getting going against Logan starter Alex Gavrilos. He pitched a complete game, and took the loss.
A strong start from Central’s Andrew Fischer was a key reason why the Red Raiders (10-5, 6-3) were able to stay ahead after the offense cooled off. Fischer, a junior, bounced back after taking a tough-luck loss against Holmen and kept the Rangers (4-16, 3-7) off balance for five scoreless innings.
Logan got its runs in the sixth, after getting the first two runners on base. Josh Laub and Caleb Trussoni each had an RBI for Logan, but Ty Deml came in with one out in the inning and got out the jam to preserve the lead.
He then finished the game with a perfect seventh to get the save.