VIROQUA —It was a day of repeats at the MVC boys golf championships at Viorqua Hills Golf Course on Monday.
The Holmen High School team repeated as conference champions, as its depth of talent once again on the scoreboard, and Sparta’s Austin Erickson repeated as the conference’s individual champion after a season in which he finished no lower than second in every conference meet.
The Vikings (324 strokes) took the team title after its four scorers finished in the top seven individually, and its fifth player was tied for eighth, and they claimed the season-long conference title as well with 89 points. They were pushed Monday by Tomah (332), followed by Onalaska (345), Sparta (359) and Aquinas (433).
Junior Nathan Demaschke (8-over-par 79) led Holmen’s charge with a second-place finish individually. Brennan Dirks (80, tied for third), sophomore Sam Evenson (82, sixth) and junior Carson Brock (83, seventh) rounded out Holmen’s scorers.
Erickson, a junior for the Spartans, was the medalist on Monday after carding a 78, and was the top golfer in the conference with 88 points throughout the season. Erickson started the back nine with four pars and had two birdies to come in with a tournament-best 35.
Brock (71) was second in the season-long individual standings, followed by Holmen’s Cody Dirks (64½).
Tomah’s effort was led by a pair of top-five finished from Hunter Neumann (80, tied for third) and Nolan Stees (81, fifth). The Timberwolves (78) were second in team points this season, and Neumann was tied for fourth individually (57) this season.