MVC football roundup: Central win over Sparta has playoff hopes alive entering final game

The Central High School football team kept playoff hopes alive for another week, beating Sparta 42-21 at Veterans Memorial Sports Complex on Friday.

The RiverHawks (3-5, 2-4) won behind three touchdowns by senior quarterback Mason Elston, including two rushing touchdowns in the opening quarter and a 34-yard passing touchdown early in the second.

Senior wide receiver Boston Brindley rushed for two more touchdowns before halftime to make it 35-0 at the break.

The Spartans (1-6, 0-6) finally got on the board with the first of two touchdown rushes by junior running back Cody Morrow. Morrow finished with a game-high 170 rushing yards and 18 carries.

Central senior running back Ashton Pfaff had the RiverHawks final score of the evening. Another Central running back, sophomore Jude Alvarado, led the team in rushing yards with 102.

Next week, Central visits Logan with the loser being mathematically eliminated from earning a playoff berth while the winner has a chance to enter despite a losing conference record.

Onalaska 49, Baraboo 13

BARABOO, Wis. — Hilltoppers quarterback Adam Skifton threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 1-ranked team in the large division Onalaska (8-0, 6-0) defeated Baraboo on the road.

Brady Kuhn had three touchdowns on the ground and added another in the air for Onalaska. Nicky Odom had a team-high 105 receiving yards, but his highlight play of the night wasn’t on offense or defense. Odom returned a kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown. Cornel Banks had three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Reedsburg 41, Tomah 14

TOMAH — The Beavers (7-1, 5-1) went ahead 20-0 in the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown run by Drew Purifoy on their way to a blowout win over the Timberwolves (2-6, 1-5).