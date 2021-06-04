MVC track and field: Onalaska boys, girls win championships

HOLMEN — The Onalaska High School boys and girls won MVC track and field championships Friday at Empire Stadium in Holmen.

The girls ran up a team score of 187 points to finish comfortable ahead of second-place Logan (151) and third-place Holmen (127). The Hilltoppers posted a team score of 164½ to beat second-place Logan (139½) and third-place Holmen (124½) in the boys competition.

Onalaska senior Lydia Malecek won her third consecutive championship in the 800-meter run and completed the race in 2 minutes, 19.15 seconds. She was the winner in a tight race that also included her sister. Kora Malecek was second (2:19.15) and Amalia Malecek third (2:20.72) as all three finished within a cluster of 1.57 seconds.

Amalia Malecek won the 1,600 (5:06.27) in an even tighter race featuring all three sisters. Lydia was second (5:06.51) and Kora third (5:06.82) as they all crossed the line in a span of .55 seconds.

All three raced again in the 3,200, but Kora gave herself some cushion to win this one in 11:17.79. Her third straight win in that race during the MVC meet included a second-place finish for Amalia (12:07.54) and third-place run for Lydia (12:07.93).

