Aquinas High School volleyball coach Nellie George was proud of her team as it defeated Holmen in a five-set thriller at the Reinhart Athletic Complex Tuesday night.
The aspect of the match that stood out wasn’t her team’s powerful hitting, however, in a 25-21, 19-25, 25-27, 25-15, 15-11 MVC win over the Vikings. And her source of pride also wasn’t because of the team’s perseverance to chase after every ball sent over the net from the Vikings (8-2, 2-1) arsenal of hitters. George’s feelings of content weren’t coming from any physical aspect of the game at all.
Instead, it came from a message that was discussed in practice the day before.
“A message we were talking about yesterday (Monday) is that we have to stay together and stay as one and keep on the same path,” George said. “We pick each other up when we need it and that’s the key piece that honestly I’m most proud of.”
The Blugolds (9-1, 3-0) picked each other up after kills from Holmen’s powerful hitting senior, Kenzie Winker, knocked them down a time or two. The Blugolds lifted each other up when Aquinas fell behind by seven points in the second set as Holmen bolted to a 15-8 lead.
Staying on the same path after helping each other was evident, though, from things like consistent offensive and defensive performances. Junior Lexi Donarski led the Blugolds with 24 kills, while sophomore teammate Natalie Warren added 10.
Throughout the high-pressure match, Warren kept the Vikings on their toes, forcing them to take a timeout in the fifth-set after giving Aquinas a 9-7 advantange.
“There’s always a lot of different emotions going on and getting those points ... it shows we fight hard, and it makes us keep fighting harder,” Warren said. “The points that we lose we can just shake those off because we know we can get the next one.”
It wasn’t easy shaking off points that came via Winker, who led the Vikings with 18 kills, as she had an answer to nearly every Aquinas move. When Donarski hit a lightning-fast spike to the back row, Claire Eade showed what she could do. Eade led Holmen with a team-high 21 digs, while Winker followed with 19.
There is a reason the match went five sets as both offenses were difficult to stop at times. Aquinas setter Taylor Theusch was one reason why, as she finished with 49 assists. Holmen, on the other hand, often times had an answer defensively in Lexie Jeffers and Morgan Boe, who recorded five blocks apiece.
Back-and-forth battles like the one between the two MVC teams only make them stronger, according to George. In the high-competition game, the second-year coach saw the largest improvements in her team that she’s witnessed all season.
“We knew this would be some of the best competition we will see in our conference,” George said. “We played some really good points of volleyball and we played some really rough points. These are the biggest improvements I’ve seen from the team this year. It showed the we’ll lay it all out and they’ll chase after balls and give it everything they have for every point.
“Things like that are what it takes to win these matches.”