ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Caledonia High School basketball team hit a few bumps in the road during the regular season, but the Warriors are rolling in the tournament.
Caledonia used a double-double from Noah King and a balanced overall attack to cruise past Dover-Eyota 87-68 in a Section 1AA quarterfinal Monday night at the Mayo Civic Arena.
The Warriors (22-8), who have won four straight and 8 of their last 10 games, will face St. Charles in a section semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Noah King scored 20 points, 12 in the first half, and grabbed 15 rebounds to ignite the Warriors, who led 40-28 at the half. Noah King drained three 3-pointers, two in the first half.
Sam Privet added 18 points for Caledonia, which advanced to the Class A state championship game a year ago before falling to Minnehaha Academy. Riley Gavin and Austin Klug added 14 points for the Warriors, while Eli King added eight.
Jack Studer led five Eagles’ players in double figures with 14 points.